Deion Sanders hates me for taking his number

Todd Gurley is making a fresh start with the Atlanta Falcons, and his choice of a new uniform number goes against the wishes of a team legend.

Gurley made the choice to move to # 21 this season, and former Falcon and Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders advised the ball carrier not to wear the uniform.

“Prime hated me. He told me not to wear it, “said Gurley in an interview with 92.9 The Game radio station in Atlanta. “If I were Prime, I wouldn’t want anyone to wear my number either.”

Gurley did not explain why he chose the number that Sanders made famous during the first stop of his future career at the Hall of Fame. As a Rams player, Gurley wore No. 30 and played in the No. 3 jersey at the University of Georgia. The Falcons have a franchise policy of not withdrawing the number of former players.

Gurley signed a one-year deal with the Falcons worth $ 3.5 million on April 6. The Rams released Gurley after a five-year stint and the 25-year-old struggled last season, rushing for a career record of 857 yards in 15 games. Gurley said Friday he was ready to contribute to a talented offensive core of the Falcons, which includes quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

“Every year you have to prove yourself,” said Gurley. “It doesn’t matter if you were an All-Pro or Pro Bowler the year before or if you passed the year of. Nobody cares what you do in this league, you have to prove yourself every week, you have to prove yourself every year. … You have to leave your mark while you can and certainly try to be the best you can be. That’s why I chose the Falcons to continue building my legacy and trying to be the best player I can be. Like I said, I know what I can do, I already have. “