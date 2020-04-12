De Blasio doesn’t back down on New York school closings after Cuomo heat

Mayor Bill de Blasio stood firm on Saturday night to keep schools closed until the fall, saying the decision was the right decision – despite a conference held earlier today by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said that Hizzoner did not have the authority to do so.

After consulting with Chancellor Richard Carranza, de Blasio said they had decided to extend the closure of the system until September. The mayor announced the plan early Saturday morning.

“We are far from finished fighting the coronavirus,” de Blasio told Reverend Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation.” “It was clear that the right thing to do was to focus on distance education.

“If we really come together, we can provide quality education for children, we can make sure our seniors can still graduate,” said the mayor.

About two hours after de Blasio’s initial announcement in the morning, Cuomo said that the power to open or close schools belongs to the governor and that he has not yet decided how long they will remain closed.

Sharpton urged Blasio to work with Cuomo to resolve their latest problem, and even offered to mediate between the two executives if necessary.

“I think we will always get things done for the common good of our people,” said de Blasio.

“I will always work with New York State, I will always work with the governor,” said the mayor.

But he said his primary responsibility “was not to another elected official,” but to the students, parents, and educators in the city’s public school system.

De Blasio continued: “I have to do what I think is right to prevent the coronavirus from keeping the city in its grip to make sure we get out of this horrible moment in our city’s history and move forward . “