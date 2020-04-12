Cowboy Stars Ignore Stay-at-Home Orders

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are training with Dez Bryant when the country is supposed to observe that social distancing was bad enough already.

But organize a dinner with up to 30 guests? Cowboys stars may have some explanations to make.

Prescott hosted a birthday party for one of his friends at his home in Texas on Friday evening, according to TMZand as many as 30 people, including Elliott, attended at a time when the state was under house arrest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prescott may have stayed at home, but the number of guests greeted by the Cowboys quarterback, 26, was far beyond the CDC’s last notice of no social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Later that night at Prescott’s, there was a sit-down dinner for a smaller group, TMZ reported.

On April 1, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order to force all residents to stay at home, except those who provide essential services or do things like grocery shopping.

Elliott, 24, seemed to ignore his own advice. The Cowboys who ran back posted on Instagram on March 22 with an announcement from Nike urging people to stay inside.

“If you’ve ever dreamed of playing for millions of people around the world, now’s your chance,” reads the message. “Play inside, play for the world.”

Prescott and Elliott may not have to worry about offseason activities as soon as the country tries to slow the spread of COVID-19. The NFL has indefinitely delayed the team’s offseason programs, which were scheduled to begin April 6 for clubs with new head coaches – including the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy.

It remains to be seen if the NFL regular season will be affected.

Prescott, meanwhile, is still looking for a new contract. He currently has a year left after being labeled duty free, allowing him and the Cowboys to negotiate a new deal until July 15.