Coronavirus: NBA plans for the season, the draft and more uncertain

In and around the NBA there is enthusiasm for taking a basketball and advancing towards the end of the 2019-20 season – a conclusion that could settle the debates on the Lakers and the Clippers, on LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the long term feasibility of the Philadelphia 76ers and promise of the Boston Celtics.

Inside the front offices, there is enthusiasm for the next step – to know when the season will start again, how the league will make it work. And the project? And the free agency? What about the salary cap?

Players, coaches, front office staff and employees all want answers. But conversations with people who know the NBA plans are all going in one direction – no one knows what will happen next and when “the next” will happen.

This ball that everyone wants to pick up? There is not even any air in it yet – the country is still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down all but the most essential businesses. That’s why the league stays on hold – planning a restart it knows might not happen this year.

This is why the specifics are in high demand and in short supply.

“I haven’t gotten to a point where I have a point of no return, or a point where” OK, this is the final straw. Tell us something now, ”said James. “We just take it day after day, especially here in our home. Obviously we would all like to wake up tomorrow and the highest officials [are] like, “We have this thing under control, in two weeks we will be able to resume our normal life.” It would be ideal. “

But it is not realistic.

Over the past week, NBA players have received their regular paychecks while their union and the league have continued to discuss how to deal with the financial repercussions of a possible game cancellation. That still hasn’t happened – some even thought that an 82-game season would still be possible if the league could start playing by June 1. But even optimists believe that these possible cancellations are more likely.

While the NBA continues to operate on an “all on the table” side when it comes to ideas, there is a strong feeling among the teams to postpone the project, which is slated for June 25.

“The NBA will determine that and basically they just said to us, ‘Trust us and we will let you know,’ said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations for the Clippers. “So you have to be prepared if they say,” Hey, this is the date. “You have to be prepared – but also knowing that, depending on how things are going, there could be movement.”

The project has traditionally been carried out immediately after the season. But with the season in purgatory, this date is linked to the resumption of play.

Maintaining the draft soon presents problems – teams would not be able to organize training sessions and face-to-face meetings while home support measures would remain in place. Carrying over the draft isn’t perfect either – how does it affect players who declare early but don’t sign with agents? Would there be a place for them in their college team if they decided to return at the end of August?

The salary cap – a number directly related to the amount of income generated by basketball and a number that drops every day in the arenas of the league remain closed – is also linked to the amount of season that can be recovered.

When, how and if the season can return is linked to a multitude of factors: the availability of rapid tests, collective immunity, the ability to look for antibodies, better treatment and so on. Will this happen in Las Vegas? Maybe this is happening in a city that has already gone through the worst coronavirus?

There is so much to understand with an almost daily change of facts.

This is why so many players, managers and coaches do not have the answers they want, forced to simply sit down and wait for instructions.

“We will listen to what they tell us,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “And then when they tell us that we can all get back together, we’re all going to do it.”