Coronavirus forces Olympic hopefuls to adopt new training program

The garage floor was a problem. It tilted so much that every time Mattie Rogers ended up with an elevator and lowered the bar – we’re talking a lot about weight – the thing started rolling.

Working out in a makeshift home gym, with a squat rack next to the washer and dryer, Rogers tried everything to even the surface.

“Different levels of carpet,” she said. “I put bags of groceries under the carpet to make a retarder.”

These rough conditions are not exactly suitable for a world class weightlifter, but with the gyms around his hometown of Florida closed due to coronavirus, Rogers has no choice.

Elite competitors from around the world have expressed support for the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They know it was the right decision and they love that the International Olympic Committee quickly set a new date, postponing the Games and the Paralympics a year back.

But athletes at this level tend to follow meticulous schedules, so the pandemic has plunged them into a radically different reality.

No one knows when the slopes, swimming pools and weight rooms will reopen. The resumption of competition – crucial for mental preparation and the sharpening of a cutting edge, if not qualification for the Games – also remains pending.

This is why Rogers and others like her are struggling to adapt. The 24-year-old recently started working in the house she rents, placing plywood under cushioned rugs and stacking weights against the wall.

“I’m just going to train as much as I can,” she said. “I want to make sure I’m ready no matter what.”

::

Not everyone tries to stay in shape during this shelter period on site.

Open water swimmer Haley Anderson usually takes a break in late August or September, giving her body a chance to rest. This annual respite was forcibly moved in the spring.

“I consider it one of the worst vacations of my life,” she said. “I stay in my apartment.”

Anderson has an advantage: she got a spot on the American Olympic team by winning silver in a 10 kilometer race at the world championships last July. His trip to Tokyo is guaranteed because the IOC has decided to honor all the previous qualifications.

“We have tried to provide certainty in all decisions,” said Kit McConnell, IOC Sports Director.

But only 57% of the approximately 11,300 places available for the 2020 Summer Games have been claimed; thousands of athletes still have to train their national teams.

Chari Hawkins hoped to land in the US athletics trials in June. The heptathlete was on a roll, going from 21st to fourth place in the country in two years. Now she says, “I wonder if my season is over.”

His schedule for this year was meant to intersect competition with training and rest periods. Hawkins talked to his trainer about the next steps.

It would be useful to devote this downtime to building an event that requires running, jumping and throwing, but, like Rogers, she doesn’t have open gyms near her home in San Diego.

“I’m sitting here with 10-pound dumbbells and a medicine ball,” she said. “I can’t slam the medicine ball for eight hours.”

In addition, the international circuit federation hopes to organize special one-day meetings as soon as the coronavirus disappears. Without knowing when this might happen, Hawkins is afraid to embark on a heavy lifting program and then suddenly jump into competition.

“This is how people get hurt,” said the 28-year-old. “This is how they run out.”

Even for long-distance runners, who can continue with much of their regular diet, the uncertainty surrounding the carry takes a mental toll. They are young men and women used to living step by step, always looking to the next big event.

Marathon runner Abdi Abdirahman found his long training sessions in Flagstaff, Arizona, more difficult to manage.

“If I were to tell you that everything is normal, that I approach training as normal, as if everything is perfect in the world, I would be lying,” said the 43-year-old American who qualified for Tokyo in February. “It is very difficult to motivate yourself.”

Abdi Abdirahman celebrates after finishing third in the men’s US Olympic Marathon team trials in Atlanta in February. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Her anguish makes sense for Anita DeFrantz, a long-time member of the IOC of Los Angeles who experienced something similar when she was an Olympic rower, waiting for the American government to decide to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games.

Some of his teammates have gone back on their preparations. DeFrantz remembers using coffee boxes filled with concrete to track his workouts.

“We just kept going for as long as possible,” she said of the weeks leading up to the boycott. “You do what you have to do.”

At an elite training center in Chula Vista where they live, Paralympians David Brown and Jerome Avery have taken this approach, devising new ways to maintain social distance while training.

Brown is a blind sprinter and Avery is his guide runner. As the reigning gold medalists at 100 meters, they normally run side by side, grabbing a four inch lanyard between them.

Now, when they perform laps on the track, Avery stays several feet in front, calling “here, here” over his shoulder. Speedwork is done on open ground with Avery standing at one end, clapping his hands, while Brown rushes towards him.

“David is good at heading for sound,” said Avery. “But it’s a little scary.”

Brown said, laughing, “The grinding never stops.”

::

Postponing the 2020 Summer Games could ultimately help some athletes, especially the younger ones. Swimming coach Jon Urbanchek, who works with the phenomenon 18-year-old Regan Smith, said, “One year makes a huge difference.”

At the other end of the spectrum, older athletes have decisions to make. Footballer Carli Lloyd, 37, plans to stay on the podium for another shot; other veterans may decide to continue their lives.

This could include big names like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Roger Federer. The Tokyo Games could lose substantial brand value.

“Look, we are in touch with a number of athletes,” said IOC McConnell. “Obviously, there are athletes at different stages in their careers.”

For American weightlifters, postponement poses another complexity.

Mattie Rogers competes in the women’s 63-kg weight event at the 2016 U.S. Olympic events in Salt Lake City. (Melissa Majchrzak / Getty Images)

Shortly after the pandemic, their sport decided to shorten the Olympic qualification process, giving places to the best athletes at this stage. But in the chaotic days since, some of the spots have not yet been officially confirmed.

In a somewhat vague statement released this week, the IOC only said it had “urged federations to strike a balance” between protecting athletes who were about to qualify based on previous 2020 deadlines and the guarantee of the best athletes at the Olympic Games. “Taking into account performance in 2021.”

So the Americans say they are not sure of their status. Will the abbreviated results be valid when the restrictions on coronaviruses are lifted? Or will everyone have to go back and finish the canceled events?

“Of course, we will feel uncomfortable about this,” said Michigan reigning world champion Katherine Nye. “But I understand that this is a two-way argument.”

Rogers was less diplomatic.

Four years ago, she failed to be part of the American team during her last cleaning, losing on a trip to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Disappointment always drives her.

Growling with each rep, she finished a recent workout in her garage with a set of squats. In this period of pandemic, so indecisive, the possibility of having to requalify weighs on his mind.

“I would hate that,” she said. “But I will be ready.”

At least the garage floor is finally level.

Columnists Andrew Greif and Nathan Fenno contributed to this story.