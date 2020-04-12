Coronavirus could be the death of the anti-vax movement

The global protest movement against vaccination could evaporate in the face of the new cononavirus, experts predict.

“If a vaccine were made available tomorrow, everyone would jump to get it”, writes Laurent-Henri Vignaud, expert of anti-vax groups in France, told Reuters.

Public opinion on the issue is already changing, according to survey data collected by the Vaccine Confidence Project (VCP), which tracks attitudes towards vaccination around the world.

A third of respondents in France in 2018 said they thought the vaccines were not safe – but a new survey, conducted last month, found that only 18% of French respondents would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine.

VCP surveys have found opposition to single-digit coronavirus vaccination in Austria, the United Kingdom and Australia.

And the anti-vax movement has “practically disappeared” in hard-hit Italy, said virologist Dr. Roberto Burioni.

But in the United States, where anti-vaxxers staged horrific protests in state legislatures and were blamed for the city’s measles epidemic in 2019, the COVID effect is not yet clear.

“I don’t think this virus fundamentally alters people’s deep concerns about vaccines,” said Mary Holland, vice president of Children’s Health Defense critical immunization group.

