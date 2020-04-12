According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the coronavirus can travel in the air for at least 13 feet – more than twice as much as the social distancing guidelines.

Research published in the Federal Agency’s journal Emerging Infectious Diseases shows that contagion spreads much further than previous official suggestions – and also spreads over people’s shoes.

“The distribution characteristics of aerosols … indicate that the transmission distance [COVID-19] could be 4m, “says the report, resulting in more than 13 feet.

“In addition, half the samples from the sole of the shoes of the ICU medical staff were tested positive,” the researchers wrote of the samples taken at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan.

“Therefore, the sole of the shoes of medical personnel could function as wearers.”

The report, based on research by a team from the Beijing Academy of Military Medical Sciences, appears to reaffirm fears that the current 6-foot social distancing guidelines are not enough.

He also suggests that people – especially front-line medical staff – could inadvertently spread the virus from its source, recommending strict disinfection measures.

Elevated levels have also been found on frequently touched surfaces such as computer mice, trash cans and bed rails.

the CDC recommends 6 feet for social distance, while the The World Health Organization claims only 3 feet should be sufficient, less than a quarter of the distance that the current study suggests it is spreading.