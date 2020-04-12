Chicago DJ brings virtual house music party to your home – CBS Chicago

Virtual parties sweep the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Vince Adams is a Chicago DJ playing uplifting souls and tunes.

As people have to stay home for another weekend, many are looking for ways to pass the time.

Adams, from Chicago, hopes to be able to mix things up for you at home. At home, Vince plays the best of Chicago house music in what are considered “virtual home parties”.

“The party is there, in your living room, your kitchen and your basement,” he said.

He got the idea after popular DJ D-Nice started mixing, and celebrities joined in to go out.

“I just understood that it was a movement,” he said. “It was a feeling he created.”

Adams therefore knew Chicago with all it had to offer needed its own movement, and the virtual parties quickly grew. People have escaped the COVID-19 world if only for a few hits.

“They’re in the basement with their home entertainment center and I’m on screen and partying with them and the kids,” said Adams.

They say that music nourishes the soul and Adams loves what it arouses.

“It touched people so much that I had no idea until I experienced it for the first time,” said Adams.

After his first set two weeks ago, he realized that he was doing more than working with a sweet mix.

“It was an opportunity for people to escape the anxiety of what’s going on right now, but I really didn’t understand until I read the comments and discovered that sick people in bed had as much fun as they could. “

So he wants to offer the experience again on Saturday with another viral celebration.

The bottom line is that my gift makes a difference to others.