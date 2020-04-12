Charles Barkley won’t let Shaq experience Joe Exotic’s drama

Shaquille O’Neal tried to minimize his involvement with Joe Exotic, but his TNT teammate doesn’t let him live it right away.

Charles Barkley played the role of prosecutor and jokingly insisted on O’Neal about his time with Exotic, the man in the midst of popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” on which O’Neal made an appearance. When O’Neal started responding before stopping and trying to start over several times, Barkley joked, “There’s a lot of stuttering out there!”

“Remember when OKC was playing in San Antonio [in the playoffs]? “O’Neal finally said on an episode of “The Steam Room” with teammates “Inside the NBA” Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. “You were flying, but I was driving. So on the way, on the highway, I saw a sign that said tigers. It was my first time there. I went, said hello, gave him money to give me some white tigers. “

This is apparently the tour O’Neal was referring to in 2014 when he said on an Inside the NBA show that he visited Exotic at his G.W. Oklahoma Zoo.

“Then I think we went to Oklahoma City one more time, so I only saw Joe once,” said O’Neal. “The second time I went, they said,” Hey man, they don’t think you should come back, a lot is going on. “And I never came back.”

“I’m just asking, did he go to Exotic Joe twice,” said Barkley with a smile.

When Johnson made a point in favor of O’Neal, the Hall of Fame Center replied, “Listen to my lawyer, Ernie Johnson, lawyer. I have only been there twice, in America. “

Exotic – whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage – is currently in prison after being found guilty of a murder plot for reporting on his rival, Carole Baskin. Baskin had long accused Exotic of cruelty to animals.

O’Neal also clarified that when he says he owns tigers, he means that he donates to zoos and that tigers are never actually in his possession.