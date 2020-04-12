Chargers count on Nick Vigil to be a clone of Thomas Davis

As the Chargers prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their list. Part 3 of 10: Linebackers.

He was the Chargers’ biggest free agent signature in 2019, Thomas Davis arriving after 14 years and three Pro Bowl caps with Carolina.

The veteran linebacker responded by leading the Chargers with 112, his record since 2013.

The Chargers responded by cutting Davis in March, a move that helped open up wage cap space at a time when the team, among other projects, is rebuilding its offensive line.

So what did the chargers do to compensate for the loss of such a plating machine? They called the free agency to sign another linebacker who had a ton of stops in 2019.

Nick Vigil will join coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense after four seasons in Cincinnati, where he started 16 games last year and finished with 111 tackles, the team’s second best.

Vigil is expected to prepare to play both in the middle and on the weak side. With the Bengals, he said he spent time at the three linebacker positions.

Drue Tranquill returns after easily producing the best rookie season among the Chargers’ draft picks in 2019. The former Notre-Dame standout first established himself in special teams, then found a role in defense as the wounds mounted.

Tranquill, like Vigil, has the ability to play indoors and on the weak side, its versatility is just another plus.

In March, the Chargers also managed to strike a restructured contract with Denzel Perryman to ensure he stayed on the list. Considered the team’s top scorer, Perryman plays an essential role in the middle.

Uchenna Nwosu and Kyzir White are both expected to continue to develop as potential playmakers.

Nwosu hasn’t missed a game in his first two seasons and has 5.5 sacks while playing only about a third of the Chargers’ defense shots.

White, who faced a persistent knee problem, appeared in 16 games in 2019, with seven starts. He finished with 40 tackles playing mostly on the strong side, which in Bradley’s scheme is a limited role.

If White is healthier this season, the Chargers hope to expand his opportunities.

Under contract for 2020: Perryman ($ 7.512 million), Vigil ($ 2.4 million), Nwosu ($ 1.570 million), White ($ 913,610), Tranquill ($ 839,702), Malik Jefferson ($ 750,000), Emeke Egbule (714,239 ).

Free agents: The loaders might not be adding depth to the linebacker, which they could tackle with a low-level free agent signature. Coach Anthony Lynn has repeatedly mentioned the position as one he would like to strengthen as much as possible.

Draft copy: More likely than Chargers to sign another free agent, the Chargers could write a linebacker. After some more obvious needs (quarterback, left tackle, wide catcher), the position is the one that needs to be addressed.

List decisions: Like so many teams, the Chargers prefer to rotate players from their top seven on defense. How the playing time will be set will be something to watch, especially the lineers’ healthy bodies.

NEXT: Defensive line.