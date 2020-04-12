Can you help me get my correct 1099 information from Uber?

Dear John: I have been driving for Uber in the past few years, and in the past when he gave me my 1099 tax form, my “gross earned income” was the exact amount that was deposited into my account. during the calendar year.

This year, an anomaly occurred. My bank deposits for 2019 total just under $ 28,000, but my 1099 says I made $ 44,000. I suspect that the $ 44,000 is the total amount generated by my rides, and Uber was miscalculated by not deducting its cut from my 1099.

Contacting Uber has been impossible since they closed their local offices for health reasons.

Could you please consider contacting Uber and getting the correct 1099 information? E.D.

Dear E.D .: Virus! We are not going to let a scary virus hinder a specific 1099.

I got my hands on Uber and you told me that your tax form had been “miraculously” corrected. I hope the company has also looked at everyone else’s forms to see if the same mistake was made. Otherwise, after the drivers have read this, they will contact Uber – hopefully without my help.