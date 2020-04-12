Business analysts predict potential summer recovery for the economy

Millions of Americans, paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic, may soon return to work – while keeping their social distance.

Business leaders and analysts are seeing promising signs of a recovery in labor markets and the paralyzed coronavirus economy in early summer, The Post learned.

“I hope and pray to God that it will happen,” said Ed Doherty, president and co-CEO of Doherty Enterprises, the 15th largest restaurant franchise in the United States, operating at 146 locations in New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Florida. Its brands include Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and Quaker Steak & Lube.

“Americans will likely travel less overseas after this step and spend locally, which will also help our businesses,” said Doherty.

Despite the grim toll of coronaviruses, hope increased last week. Leaders in the New York metropolitan area openly discussed a plan to gradually restore activities. Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was hatching with officials from Connecticut and New Jersey, where restrictions could be lifted, for example, on residents who tested negative or developed immunity.

These sentiments were echoed in the White House by the director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, who raised the prospect of a US $ 22 trillion reopening in the next four to eight weeks. President Trump fueled good humor when he weighed the issuance of new stimulus checks for Americans, and even touted the opening of much of the economy by May 1. Nearly 17 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks.

“The bottom line is that businesses, especially small businesses that have been hit the hardest by layoffs, are going through the next 90 days,” said Raymond Lee, CEO of Careerminds website.

Doherty – who struggled to lay off 7,500 of its 8,000 employees at the start of the pandemic’s closure – said a recovery could not happen quickly enough for him.

“I have been in this business for 35 years, and last week was the worst period of that period by a thousand, compared to the impact of the financial crisis of 2009,” he said.

Despite the risks of new outbreaks, some analysts believe that the summer could be a positive point, especially with the closings and social distancing paying dividends. The possibilities of a medical remedy and warm weather curbing the enthusiasm of the virus.

“The rescue rally came earlier [than expected]”Todd Morgan, president of Bel Air Investment Advisors, said last week as the Dow Jones – at around 20% of its closing record in February – continued to wipe out the big losses. “I think investor confidence will improve once quarantine is eliminated,” he added. “I also think the market will stabilize before the virus.”

Max Gokhman, asset allocation manager at Pacific Life Fund Advisors, said that most workers should be rehired after the crisis ends, as most of the layoffs so far are considered temporary. In this scenario, restaurants, hotels, manufacturing, construction, shopping malls, finance and industry could return.

“We expect states to start removing restrictions in mid-May, most of which will be lifted in mid-June – except where daily infection rates remain high,” said Gokhman . “You can see local restrictions recreated when new cases suddenly increase. But we don’t expect statewide closures to happen again. “

Tim Hentschel, CEO of hotel booking site HotelPlanner, said his company plans to return to “normal” by June 1. “We encourage people to book their summer trip now because it’s a win-win for the next few months,” he added. “Flight prices are incredibly low and the airlines allow cancellations at any time. “

This is a relief to Mike Miranti, who has been locked up at home since his job as the main waiter at the upscale Feroce Ristorante in Midtown stopped because of the coronavirus.

“I am such a sociable person, I met a million people a day when I went out,” said Miranti, who also produces the NotAFoodie food and hospitality podcast.

“It drives me crazy to be home right now with just my dog,” he added. “I want to go back to work as soon as it’s safe and possible.”