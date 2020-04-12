Boris Johnson’s half-brother blows PM coronavirus care outside hospital

Boris Johnson’s half-brother is dissatisfied with the medical care – or rather, the lack of it – that the Prime Minister received at 10 Downing Street at the start of his battle with the coronavirus.

“From what I understand – and I was not there – nobody asked a doctor to hide it and examine him physically all the time – more than 10 days”, Max Johnson told CNN about the time his half-brother spent at home before he entered the hospital a week ago.

Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital in London last Sunday, nine days after announcing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The next day, the Prime Minister was transferred to the intensive care unit, where a ventilator was available if he needed it. Authorities, however, said he was able to breathe on his own.

Boris Johnson was released from intensive care on Thursday evening, but remains in hospital, where he is “in a very good mood,” his spokesman said Friday.

Max Johnson thanked the hospital officials and clarified that the problems with his half-brother’s treatment plan were before his stay in St. Thomas.

“He had tested positive, so there was no doubt what he was facing. The word “mess” comes to mind, “said Max Johnson. “What is the point of bodyguards when you cannot have a doctor? The Prime Minister’s Office needs better protection.”

Boris Johnson spokesman said Prime Minister’s health was “private matter” and it would be “inaccurate” to suggest that he had not been examined by a doctor before he was admitted to hospital .