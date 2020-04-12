Boris Johnson thanks hospital staff saying “I owe them my life”

This is the first known statement by the Prime Minister since he entered the hospital last Sunday evening.

Johnson announced that he was positive for the novel coronavirus on March 27. He said he was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would continue to rule the country – while isolating himself in his Downing Street apartment.

But 10 days later, 10 Downing Street announced that the 55-year-old was not improving and was taken to London’s St. Thomas Hospital. He was transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU) the next day after his condition deteriorated.

Johnson spent three nights in intensive care and received “standard oxygen therapy,” according to his spokesperson, but did not require mechanical or invasive ventilation.

He was transferred from intensive care on Thursday evening. A spokesman said on Friday that the prime minister had “been able to take short walks” between rest periods and thanked the staff. He “is in a very good mood,” added the spokesman. Half-brother criticizes Johnson’s medical treatment Earlier on Saturday, Boris Johnson’s half-brother criticized the Prime Minister’s medical treatment before he was admitted to the hospital. “From what I understand – and I was not there – no one asked a doctor to hide and physically examine him all the time – more than 10 days,” said Max Johnson about the time his brother spent in self-isolation. In a statement to CNN, Max Johnson said that while he was grateful for the care his brother had received from the National Health Service, he was not satisfied with the events that led to his hospitalization. “He had tested positive, so there was no doubt what he was dealing with. The word ‘mess’ comes to mind,” said Johnson. “What is the point of bodyguards when you cannot have a doctor? The Prime Minister’s Office needs better protection.” In response to Max Johnson’s comments, Downing Street described the Prime Minister’s health as a “private matter” adding that it would be “inaccurate” to suggest that Boris Johnson had not been physically examined by a doctor before entering to the hospital. Prime Minister officials expressed gratitude for all the care he received from his doctors at the National Health Service. Johnson’s Hospital Shaken Nation The force with which Covid-19 struck the Prime Minister surprised many in the United Kingdom. Johnson is known for his lively personality, so the idea of ​​his disability rocked the nation. Kind wishes have spread throughout the political scene, with even some of Johnson’s former enemies expressing hope that he would recover quickly. Meanwhile, leaders of the country’s coronavirus response team said Johnson’s hospitalization was a reminder of how blind the virus can be, and urged Britons to weather the Easter weekend. and stay at home. On Saturday, 9,875 people died in the United Kingdom after being tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a count by the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs. Nearly 79,000 people tested positive.

Joseph Netto and Ralph Ellis of CNN in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/11/uk/boris-johnson-brother-max-coronavirus-intl-gbr/index.html