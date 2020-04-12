Boris Johnson released from London hospital as his condition improves

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is released from hospital and says he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I can never thank them enough,” said Johnson earlier in his first public statement since his withdrawal from intensive care Thursday night at London’s St. Thomas Hospital. “I owe them my life.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Johnson would not return to work immediately on the advice of his medical team and said that the Prime Minister “would like to thank everyone in St. Thomas for the brilliant care that he received. “

Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds said in tweets that she “cannot thank our beautiful NHS enough” and that she “will never, never be able to reimburse you and I will never stop thanking you”. She admitted that “there were moments last week that were really very dark. My heart goes out to all those who are in similar situations, worried and sick of their loved ones”.

Johnson, 55, was diagnosed more than two weeks ago, becoming the first world leader to confirm the disease. His coronavirus symptoms were initially mild, including cough and fever, and he worked at home for the first few days.

But he was admitted in St. Thomas on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day at his intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator. He spent three nights there before returning to a regular hospital.

During his recovery, Johnson asked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to manage the country’s response to the pandemic that has infected at least 1.78 million people worldwide and killed 109,000 people. Experts say these figures seriously underestimate the impact of the pandemic, due to limited testing and different ways of counting the dead.

Britain has been in effective lockdown since March 23 and the government is expected to extend the restrictions this week.