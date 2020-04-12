Biden must turn to Covid-19 campaign strategy (notice)

The united party, Biden will be able to focus all its attention on the general elections. He can start fundraising and develop a strategy to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to stumble in his efforts to rule a nation that was locked in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy is faltering, people are losing their lives and their jobs, and our overall sense of well-being has undergone an unrivaled stress test in modern times. While we heard a lot of discomfort in the late 70’s, today the mood is discouraged and hopeless.

With a holder like this, Biden has almost no excuse to lose.

Still, the obstacles to Biden’s victory remain immense. Unless things miraculously return to normal in the near future, this election will be like no other in our lifetime. The coronavirus will force the Democratic Party to re-imagine what it means to run for president. Without the ability to run a game on the ground for at least several months, if not more, Biden and his campaign will face the real challenge of getting its message out to the public in the most surreal moments.

Biden must demonstrate that he can do a better job using social media to create momentum at a time when most Americans are naturally focusing on the pandemic. Most Americans barely hear any major Democrats these days, with the exception of a handful of Democratic governors, such as Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California. The news is dominated by the latest updates on the spread of the disease, as well as the President’s daily press briefings, which suck up all the oxygen from the room.

Chances are there will be very few traditional campaigns, public appearances or television town halls. Even the National Democratic Convention, a key event used to highlight the candidate, has already been postponed, with the possibility that it can be held online.

The good news for Biden is that the modern media ecosystem offers many more opportunities to get the message out; ideas can be tweeted, statements can be streamed live, and images can go viral. Indeed, President Trump has already demonstrated how powerful these media can be with his prolific use of Twitter. His campaign also showed how micro-targets ads can be extremely effective

President Trump will certainly continue his aggressive and discreet style of politics. With the power of the executive behind him, Trump could carry out investigations to damage his rival and continually spread messages aimed at destroying Biden’s character. President Trump’s campaign, for example, recently released an attack announcement claiming that Biden is gentle with China and used an image of the vice president with former Washington governor Gary Locke – an Asian American born in Seattle – who seems to suggest that he is a Chinese civil servant.

The Biden team will also need to find ways to attract more interest from television networks. Working within the confines of social estrangement, Biden will also have to consider organizing certain events, including one in which he could appoint a running mate and potential cabinet appointments. It could hold regular press briefings and make a few targeted site visits to closed factories. This would create opportunities for Biden to explain to the public how he was going to build a team and do things differently from Trump.

Democrats will also have to continue to press for a high voter turnout. Since most Republicans are resisting the call to speed up the postal vote , postal ballots and other measures to enable citizens to vote safely, Democrats will need to take the lead at the national and state levels. President Trump and the Republicans realize that a low turnout will benefit the GOP.

Finally, Democrats must rethink their agenda. Biden’s campaign was built around the idea that he is the anti-Trump candidate, best placed to defeat the president – but that might no longer be enough. The pandemic has reshaped the national agenda. The public health system is under enormous stress and the economy is in tatters.

Biden must adjust its platform and resolve these issues. He must come up with a plan that will give Americans access to the health insurance they will need to cover the costs of this virus. And with Americans suffering from a crisis echoing the scale of the Great Depression, voters will need to hear how he will hum this country again. It would also do well to promote a plan to safeguard both the health system and the economy in the event of a new outbreak.

President Trump failed to prepare for the coronavirus and waited until it was too late to respond to an epic challenge. Biden should not make the same mistake when it comes to presenting his vision of a country facing extraordinary circumstances.

The consequences of this election will be enormous. So far, Biden has done a good job of beating the odds and showing that he knows how to win a campaign. But he is now facing not only a president who seems ready to do anything to win his re-election, but also an election that was completely transformed in a few weeks because of a global pandemic.

What comes next will be unlike anything he has known before. Democrats wonder, will Biden live up to it? He surprised many people with his quick victory in an overcrowded primary, and now many in the group hope he can do it again.