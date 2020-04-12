Best and worst teams, choices

The NFL Draft represents hope for teams and their fans. However, most of the time it is a false hope.

Teams have far more false pick choices than correct ones. It’s fun to debate how a team behaved immediately after the draft, but the truth is that it often takes years to see how a draft actually went for a team. That is why we are here. This is the sixth annual review of the Post on how the teams have performed in the last five versions (2015-19). Who does it well? Who can’t get out of their way?

The ranking is based on: the number of games played by the selection, the Pro Bowl appearances, the All-Pro selections of the first team and awards such as MVP and Rookie of the Year. We have also taken into account the amount the team has earned over the past five years, as players on losing teams tend to have easier access to playing time.

Here is the ranking from best to worst, with last year’s ranking in brackets:

1. Baltimore crows (13)

Pro bowlers: 7

Best choice: Lamar Jackson (2018, first round)

Worst choice: Breshad Perriman (2015, first round)

Baltimore is one of two teams that have written an MVP in the past five years, and choosing Jackson is one of the big reasons they are at the top of our list. But Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta got many other choices, starting with Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Pro bowlers: 7

Best choice: Patrick Mahomes (2017, first round)

Worst choice: KeiVarae Russell (2016, third round)

The Super Bowl champions did an incredible job in the draft, and this was showcased in their race for the Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes is a generational talent. Taking a chance on Tyreek Hill in the fifth round paid off immensely.

3. New Orleans Saints (11)

Pro bowlers: 4

Best choice: Alvin Kamara (2017, third round)

Worst choice: Stephone Anthony (2015, first round)

The Saints did an incredible job outside of the first round, taking Kamara in the third round and Michael Thomas in the second round in 2016. They had only 33 choices in five years. Only four teams had fewer.

4. Dallas Cowboys (2)

Pro bowlers: 5

Best choice: Dak Prescott (2016, fourth round)

Worst choice: Randy Gregory (2015, second round)

The 2016 draft class duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott is one of the best in the past five years. They also took Jaylon Smith, who made the Pro Bowl that year. The latest projects weren’t as solid, but they built a core through the project.

5. Los Angeles Rams (3)

Pro bowlers: 3

Best choice: Todd Gurley (2015, first round)

Worst choice: Gerald Everett (2017, second round)

The Rams haven’t had a choice in the first round since 2016 after swapping them, so being ranked that high is a feat. Signing Gurley at an extension was not smart by the Rams, but writing it was.

6. Atlanta Falcons (7)

Pro bowlers: 5

Best choice: Austin Hooper (2016, third round)

Worst choice: Jalen Collins (2015, second round)

The 2016 project produced three Pro Bowl players from Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Hooper. Atlanta had only 32 choices, tied for the least in the NFL. Vic Beasley did a Pro Bowl, but then faded.

7. Chicago Bears (4)

Pro bowlers: 4

Best choice: Eddie Jackson (2017, fourth round)

Worst choice: Kevin White (2015, first round)

They scored two All-Pro players in the intermediate rounds in 2017 with Jackson and Tarik Cohen. The story of their sketches will finally be told with how Mitch Trubisky’s choice works.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (6)

Pro bowlers: 4

Best choice: Jalen Ramsey (2016, first round)

Worst choice: Leonard Fournette (2017, first round)

Jacksonville has been among the top 10 in four of the past five years. They should have a good interim record. It’s probably not even as good as it should be. Only the Browns have lost more games than the Jaguars during this period.

9. Seattle Seahawks (17)

Pro bowlers: 4

Best choice: Tyler Lockett (2015, third round)

Worst choice: Malik McDowell (2017, second round)

Seattle was one of the best draft teams at the start of the decade. They have given up, but are still respectable. They had 49 choices during this period, the second most.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (19)

Pro bowlers: 3

Best choice: Joey Bosa (2016, first round)

Worst choice: Forrest lamp (2017, second round)

Melvin Gordon, Derwin James and Bosa are some of the circuits they hit in the first round. They also found good beginners, if not stars, later in the project.

11. San Francisco 49ers (21)

Pro Bowlers: 4

Best choice: George Kittle (2017, fifth round)

Worst choice: Reuben Foster (2017, first round)

The draft of the 2017 49ers shows how much writing a crapshoot can be. They picked up a great player from Kittle in the fifth round after taking disappointing Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster a total failure in the first round. There is no science in writing.

12. Indianapolis Colts (22)

Pro Bowlers: 3

Best choice: Darius Leonard (2018, second round)

Worst choice: Phillip Dorsett (2015, first round)

The 2018 class carries the Colts, with Leonard in the second round and offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in the first round. General manager Chris Ballard had this team in a position to do great things last year before Andrew Luck’s retirement.

13. Minnesota Vikings (12)

Pro bowlers: 3

Best choice: Eric Kendricks (2015, second round)

Worst choice: Laquon Treadwell (2016, first round)

Minnesota has dropped in our rankings in recent years, but has still made a number of good choices. Their 2019 class had a solid rookie year with several contributors.

14. Cleveland Browns (10)

Pro bowlers: 4

Best choice: Joe Schobert (2016, fourth round)

Worst choice: Corey Coleman (2016, first round)

The Browns are a difficult assessment. They had a lot of draft choices to become contributors, but is it because the players were good or the team was desperate to start? They have the most choices in the past five years (52) and the fewest wins (17).

15. Miami Dolphins (14)

Pro bowlers: 4

Best choice: Minkah Fitzpatrick (2018, first round)

Worst choice: Charles Harris (2017, first round)

The Dolphins’ exhaustion of talent last year was not due to the draft. They selected good players. The problem is that they have abandoned most of them. Fitzpatrick was a star in Pittsburgh last season.

16. Arizona Cardinals (24)

Pro bowlers: 2

Best choice: David Johnson (2015, third round)

Worst choice: Josh Rosen (2018, first round)

Their bold decision to draft quarterback Kyler Murray # 1 overall last year, a year after drafting Rosen, sounds like the right one. Murray won the title of offensive rookie of the year and could be a star.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (15)

Pro bowlers: 3

Best choice: T.J. Watt (2017, first round)

Worst choice: Senquez Golson (2015, second round)

The Steelers had a very good draft in 2017: Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. They did not do as well in other years.

18. Tennessee Titans (9)

Pro bowlers: 2

Best choice: Kevin Byard (2016, third round)

Worst choice: Dorial Green-Beckham (2015, second round)

Tennessee was able to overcome some puffs in the project – notably Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 choice overall in 2015. Derrick Henry became a star for them. They took Henry to the second round in 2016, followed by Byard – a good pair of picks.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20)

Pro bowlers: 3

Best choice: Chris Godwin (2017, third round)

Worst choice: Roberto Aguayo (2016, second round)

Tampa Bay should be much better than that after choosing from the top 12 in four of the past five years. Missing Jameis Winston with # 1 choice in 2015 is a killer, and Aguayo’s choice could be anyone’s worst choice in the past five years.

20. New York Giants (8)

Pro bowlers: 2

Best choice: Landon Collins (2015, second round)

Worst choice: Ereck Flowers (2015, first round)

The Giants have lost 12 places this year as Odell Beckham Jr. is out of the books. The Giants’ 29 wins over that period are better than just one team – the Browns. Daniel Jones looks like a goalkeeper and could increase that score in the years to come.

21. Green Bay Packers (18)

Pro bowlers: 1

Best choice: Kenny Clark (2016, first round)

Worst choice: Jason Spriggs (2016, second round)

Green Bay did a great job with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers with talent, and it hurt them. They wrote some good beginners, but not many impact players.

22. Washington Redskins (26)

Pro bowlers: 1

Best choice: Brandon Scherff (2015, first round)

Worst choice: Su’a Cravens (2016, second round)

The Bruce Allen era is finally over in Washington. Maybe Ron Rivera can put them on the right track.

23. Buffalo Bills (32)

Pro bowlers: 2

Best choice: Tre’Davious White (2017, first round)

Worst choice: Reggie Ragland (2016, second round)

Things have improved a lot since Brandon Beane replaced Doug Whaley. White and Tremaine Edmunds seem to be stars in their defense for many years.

24. New York Jets (27)

Pro bowlers: 2

Best choice: Jamal Adams (2017, first round)

Worst choice: Christian Hackenberg (2016, second round)

The Jets have drafted into the top 10 in four of the five years, but have far more puffs than circuits. Their entire 2015 draft class is no longer with the team. Adams is the only choice to keep the Jets out of the bottom of this ranking.

25. New England Patriots (31)

Pro bowlers: 0

Best choice: Trey Flowers (2015, fourth round)

Worst choice: Cyrus Jones (2016, second round)

New England is one of only two teams not to have recruited a Pro Bowl player in the past five years. In their defense, they had no first-round pick in two of the years and pushed 32nd in two others. Still, it’s surprising that Bill Belichick’s batting average has been recently weak.

26. Houston Texans (16)

Pro bowlers: 2

Best choice: Deshaun Watson (2017, first round)

Worst choice: Kevin Johnson (2015, first round)

There is a reason that Bill O’Brien has been trading like crazy since he took over GM last year. The Texans have missed too many selections recently. Watson’s premium could be wasted if it doesn’t improve.

27. Detroit Lions (25)

Pro bowlers: 1

Best choice: Kenny Golladay (2017, third round)

Worst choice: Teez Tabor (2017, second round)

Bob Quinn continues to survive as general manager of Detroit despite little to show for his four projects. This could be the case for Quinn and coach Matt Patricia if the Lions aren’t improving much this season.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (5)

Pro Bowlers: 1

Best choice: Amari Cooper (2015, first round)

Worst choice: Mario Edwards (2015, second round)

Las Vegas dropped 23 places in our ranking this year after the end of the 2014 promotion with Khalil Mack and Derek Carr. Mike Mayock built a solid class in 2019, which could push up the Raiders next year.

29. Denver Broncos (3)

Pro bowlers: 1

Best choice: Courtland Sutton (2018, second round)

Worst choice: Paxton Lynch (2016, first round)

When John Elway took over football operations for the Broncos, he had some great plans. But it’s been a long time. Drew Lock could be the quarterback Denver was looking for … or he could be another Miss Elway.

30. Carolina Panthers (23)

Pro bowlers: 1

Best choice: Christian McCaffrey (2017, first round)

Worst choice: Devin Funchess (2015, second round)

The Panthers are tied for the least choice during this period with 32. They are now starting a rebuild with Matt Rhule after allowing the team to deteriorate after their Super Bowl race in 2015.

31. Bengals of Cincinnati (29)

Pro Bowlers: 0

Best choice: Tyler Boyd (2016, second round)

Worst choice: John Ross (2017, first round)

One of two teams not to have drafted a Pro Bowler during this period, the Bengals have gone from a very good draft team to a dreadful one lately. It is difficult to identify the real impact players they have selected.

32. Philadelphia Eagles (28)

Pro bowlers: 1

Best choice: Carson Wentz (2016, first round)

Worst choice: Eric Rowe (2015, second round)

The Eagles took only 32 players, at least tied, and they missed a lot. Wentz is their only player to have made a Pro Bowl, and there are a lot of questions about their other top recent picks.

Best choice:

2015: Todd Gurley, Rams

2016: Tyreek Hill, chefs

2017: Alvin Kamara, Saints

2018: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

2019: Nick Bosa, 49