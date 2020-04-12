Beijing tightens grip on coronavirus research in US-China conflict over virus origin

Under the new policy, all academic articles on Covid-19 will be subject to additional verification before being submitted for publication. Studies on the origin of the virus will be subject to further review and will have to be approved by central government officials, according to the articles now deleted.

A Hong Kong medical expert who collaborated with mainland researchers to publish a clinical analysis of the Covid-19 cases in an international medical journal said his work had not been subject to such verification in February .

And now Chinese authorities seem to be tightening their grip on the publication of the Covid-19 research. CNN contacted the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comments.

Increased control

According to the directive recently published by the science and technology department of the Ministry of Education, “academic articles on research into the origin of the virus must be strictly and strictly managed”.

The directive establishes approval levels for these articles, starting with the academic committees of universities. They must then be sent to the science and technology department of the Ministry of Education, which then forwards the documents to a working group reporting to the State Council for verification. It is only after the universities have heard from the working group that articles can be submitted to journals.

Other articles on Covid-19 will be reviewed by university committees of universities, based on conditions such as the “academic value” of the study and whether the “timing of publication” is appropriate.

The directive is based on instructions issued at a March 25 meeting of the Council of State task force on prevention and control of Covid-19, he said.

The document was first published on Friday morning on the website from Shanghai Fudan University, one of the leading Chinese universities.

When CNN called a phone number left at the end of the advisory, a staff member in the Department of Education’s science and technology department confirmed that he had issued the directive.

“It is not supposed to be made public – it is an internal document,” said the person, who declined to reveal his name.

A few hours later, the Fudan University page was deleted.

The Wuhan Chinese University of Geosciences also posted a similar advisory on the additional verification of Covid-19 documents on its website. The page has since been deleted, but a cached version remains accessible.

David Hui Shu-cheong, a respiratory medicine expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that he had not encountered any additional examinations when he and a team of researchers from mainland China published a clinical analysis of Covid-19 cases in the New England Journal of Medicine in February.

“The process was very simple then,” he told CNN by phone.

Hui said that he was still revising the draft document until 3:00 am the day it was due, and the document was sent to the NEJM before noon.

“There were no restrictions at all,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s because some researchers have published something that is considered to be internally sensitive in China. (I’m not sure) if it’s because of the controversy over the origin of the virus later, and non-sensitive things become sensitive too. “

Origin of the virus

At the end of December, Wuhan reported the first cases of coronavirus, linked by the authorities to a seafood market in the city. Scientists in China and the West have said the virus is likely to originate from bats and was transmitted to humans by an intermediate host – much like its cousin who caused the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003.

However, parts of Chinese social media and even the country’s government appear to have launched a concerted campaign to question the origin of the virus.

Chinese authorities and state media have repeatedly stressed that there is no conclusion as to the exact origin of the virus. Last month, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, promoted a plot on Twitter that the virus originated in the United States and was introduced to China by the United States military.

In China, research articles on the coronavirus are already subject to layers of verification after being submitted to Chinese academic journals, according to an editor of a Chinese medical journal.

Wang Lan, editorial director of the Chinese Journal of Epidemiology, said that all Covid-19 articles should go through an approval process for “major subjects” after being submitted to his journal.

“It has always been the case,” she told CNN. “They have to be approved by three levels of organizations. It’s a long process.”