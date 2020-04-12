Arkansas Governor Defends Statewide Home Stay Orders As “Success”

“If we have to do more, we will do more,” the Republican governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The State of the Union”. “So it’s always an option on the table if we have to take shelter there. But right now, what we’re doing is proving to be a success, this targeted approach.”

Arkansas is one of the few states led by the GOP that has not issued home stay orders for its residents, which the majority of American states have implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus

Hutchinson said he doesn’t think Arkansas should issue a statewide order due to its sparsely populated population. He highlighted his actions by declaring a public emergency when Arkansas had its first confirmed case of coronavirus, closing down state schools and increasing testing.

“We have masks and social distances and the people of Arkansas have embraced this. It gives you success,” said Hutchinson, adding that he thought “the difficult times of the state were behind and that we let’s get better. “