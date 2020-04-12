Apocalyptic underground bunker on sale for $ 18 million in Las Vegas

by April 12, 2020 Top News
Apocalyptic underground bunker on sale for $ 18 million in Las Vegas

The preparers for the Last Judgment are finally profitable thanks to the fears of the coronaviruses.

A huge elaborate underground house in Las Vegas has just hit the market for $ 18 million.

“It’s not just a house, it’s a 15,000 square foot underground concrete and steel bunker in a rectangular shape”, quotation on redfin Notes.

The bunker comes with a 5,000 square foot house with an underground pool, a spa, a waterfall, trees, a guest house, a barbecue, a fountain and 500 linear feet of floor to ceiling, illuminated murals landscapes of wide open spaces simulating day, twilight, dawn and night modes. “

Located in the center and a few blocks from Kindred Hospital (above ground), the complex, with four full bathrooms and two half baths, was built as a nuclear bunker in 1978 – and it looks like.

Acting like a time capsule, the furniture is straight out of a movie set decor, with curtains matching the living room furniture, a pink-tiled kitchen with matching cabinets, and patio furniture surrounding the grill, which is artfully hidden inside a large, painted faux rock.

There is also a house above ground, above the underground dwelling. All furniture and “one year caretaker and maintenance are included.”

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/11/underground-doomsday-bunker-on-sale-for-18m-in-las-vegas/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Ugandan President Rapper Releases Home Training Video

Ugandan President Rapper Releases Home Training Video

April 12, 2020
Moscow Fashion Week has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic

Moscow Fashion Week has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic

April 12, 2020
Renegade pastors still hold Easter services despite coronavirus pandemic

Renegade pastors still hold Easter services despite coronavirus pandemic

April 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *