Apocalyptic underground bunker on sale for $ 18 million in Las Vegas

The preparers for the Last Judgment are finally profitable thanks to the fears of the coronaviruses.

A huge elaborate underground house in Las Vegas has just hit the market for $ 18 million.

“It’s not just a house, it’s a 15,000 square foot underground concrete and steel bunker in a rectangular shape”, quotation on redfin Notes.

The bunker comes with a 5,000 square foot house with an underground pool, a spa, a waterfall, trees, a guest house, a barbecue, a fountain and 500 linear feet of floor to ceiling, illuminated murals landscapes of wide open spaces simulating day, twilight, dawn and night modes. “

Located in the center and a few blocks from Kindred Hospital (above ground), the complex, with four full bathrooms and two half baths, was built as a nuclear bunker in 1978 – and it looks like.

Acting like a time capsule, the furniture is straight out of a movie set decor, with curtains matching the living room furniture, a pink-tiled kitchen with matching cabinets, and patio furniture surrounding the grill, which is artfully hidden inside a large, painted faux rock.

There is also a house above ground, above the underground dwelling. All furniture and “one year caretaker and maintenance are included.”