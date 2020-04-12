Almost a third of Americans have not paid rent this month, new data says.

Of the more than 13 million units in the United States covered by the report, 69% of tenants paid their rent between April 1 and 5. During the same period in April 2019, 82% of households paid their rent on time, the report said. And last month, 81% of tenants had paid their rent by March 5.

This is further evidence of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the US job market and, therefore, the financial health of Americans.

While the data is concerning, it needs to be put into context, said Priscilla Almodovar, CEO of Enterprise Community Partners, a national non-profit organization that develops affordable housing.

There is 44 million tenant households in the country, and the NMHC report only reflects data from 13.4 million rental units and does not include subsidized housing, a lifeline for many low-income people.

Almodovar said there were likely logistical difficulties for those who paid the rent on time in April. Many offices have been closed and standard operating procedures for much of daily life have been disrupted. The 5th of the month, often when late fees are incurred and at the end of the NMHC investigation period, also fell on a Sunday.

We won’t really have a clear idea of ​​the impact of millions of people applying for unemployment until May, she said.

“People were working in March. The April rent may have come from their savings,” said Almodovar. “The rent check is probably the first thing they pay. Now they may be unemployed, and we don’t know what resources will get them in time for May.”

His organization is asking for direct rent assistance, in which rents for troubled tenants are paid to landlords by the government.

“It allows money to climb the ladder,” said Flora Arabo, Senior National Director of National and Local Policy at Enterprise Community Partners. “In April, there is still time to pour money. What happens when the moratoriums on eviction are lifted? Now there is a critical window for emergency aid for those in need.”

Federal government’s $ 2 trillion stimulus bill will ease falls for some Americans: Tenants in federally subsidized affordable housing can receive help, including a 120-day moratorium on evictions and late fee.

Evictions halted in some cities

But most rental properties are privately owned and therefore ineligible, although some multi-family homeowners with federally guaranteed mortgages may be forgiven if they don’t evict their tenants.

Before the sharp rise in unemployment claims, at least half of the states and dozens of cities temporarily stopped evictions in March, but the rent was still due. And even if missing a payment can’t immediately lead to eviction, continuing to ignore them would be.

However, there are other ways to help. Solomon Greene, senior researcher in housing policy at the Urban Institute, suggested that tenants alert landlords of inability to pay and seek help from nonprofits, or use their stimulus check included in the $ 2 trillion bill to cover some of their expenses.

And in other cases, strangers pay bills. A CNN viewer surprised guest on Erin Burnett OutFront by paying his rent. The guest, like millions of other workers in the service industry, had lost their jobs.

Clay Grubb, CEO of Grubb Properties, a multi-family property developer based in Charlotte, North Carolina, offered a 10% discount to tenants who paid before April 1. Almost 70% of its tenants took advantage of the rebate, saving them nearly $ 400,000 in rent. absolutely.

“We have decided to offer a new program to the remaining 30% of residents,” said Grubb.

If they paid their April rent on time – which could mean through a payment program – they would get a 10% credit on their May rent. As of April 8, Grubb was collecting April rents from 94% of its residents.

It also relaxed requirements for tenants wishing to terminate a lease – reducing a 30-day notice and a two-month rent requirement to 15 days and one month’s rent. So far, 22 tenants, less than 1%, have benefited.

As Grubb pointed out, there is “an importance of compassion when it comes to the relationship that homeowners have with their residents and the ways in which homeowners can help in this crisis.”

Clarification: this story has been updated to clarify that National Multifamily Housing Council data shows that 31% of some American tenants had not paid rent by April 5.