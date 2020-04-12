2020 election: the only normal thing about the campaign

These two elements are quite similar to the last Monmouth poll and fairly close to the voting averages.

The fact that Clinton and Trump were so hated made voters’ behavior more unpredictable than normal. In most years, you might think that Clinton had a big leg because more voters loved him than Trump. (Something that stood until the election.) Looking back, it’s clear that what really mattered was that both were so hated . The key group was the block of voters who disliked either, and they overwhelmingly opted for Trump.

But it’s more than just that Clinton and Trump were not loved. They, especially Trump, were despised by large segments of voters . Almost 40% said they had a very unfavorable view of Clinton in April 2016. More than 50% said the same thing about Trump.

This year, the very unfavorable ratings decreased respectively for the main candidates of the parties. Biden’s very negative rating was 25% in the Monmouth poll, a double-digit improvement from Clinton. Trump’s very poor rating was 43%. It’s still pretty high, although it’s also a double-digit improvement from what it was in April 2016. (A Fox News poll this week showed pretty much the same for both candidates.)

Voters, on the whole, feel much less strongly about Biden anyway (favorably or unfavorably). This could mean that his grades are more likely to change back and forth during the campaign. Trump seems more locked up.

It goes back to something I’ve been talking about for months. Trump’s best hope of winning this election is to make Biden less popular and to choose between two hated candidates. Otherwise, you will have a hated holder and a challenger whose voters are lukewarm. The last time this happened was in 1992 when challenger Bill Clinton defeated President George H.W. Buisson.