102-year-old woman challenges odds of beating COVID-19, doctor calls “miraculous” recovery – CBS New York

– A 102-year-old woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus challenged the odds and is recovering now.

At 102, Sophie Avouris, of Yonkers, saw many things in her life, entering this world in 1918 at the start of the Spanish flu.

“She survived, thank God,” said daughter Effie Strouthides.

Strouthides said in March, doctors at a Manhattan Nursing home and rehabilitation center called to tell him that Avouris, who was recovering at the facility after hip surgery, tested positive for COVID-19.

“And we thought 102 years old, at high risk, she might not get there,” said Strouthides.

Because the establishment was locked, Strouthides called his mother to have a conversation that she thought was the last.

“Once or twice, I managed to let her know how much I loved her and she told me how much she loved me,” she said.

According to the CDC, 8 in 10 deaths reported in the United States were adults 65 and older.

Dr. Taimur Mirza supervised the care of Avouris and said that his prognosis was not good at the start.

“His journey at the start was a bit difficult. For a while there, she needed oxygen, and then we introduced her to the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, “said Mirza.

After a week of treatment, Avouris began to show signs of improvement. By the third week, she no longer had the virus.

“She no longer had a cough and, you know, it was just miraculous to see a woman her age recover,” said Mirza.

Avouris is still in the rehabilitation center, but this fighter has gone through another battle and has another opportunity to be a dancing grandmother who doesn’t let anyone or anything destroy her.