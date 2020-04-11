Will the Jets decide to choose a kicker or bettor?

The Jets need help on special teams. The only question is whether they get it during the project or immediately after.

Kicker and punter are positions of need after a shaky 2019 season. How important is it for the Jets to find fixes to these positions? The only coaches who participated in the Senior Bowl were special teams coordinator Brant Boyer and his assistant, Jeff Hammerschmidt.

The kicking position had been a mess since the start of last season for the Jets. They decided not to bring Jason Myers back after a Pro Bowl season and replaced him with Chandler Catanzaro. This lasted about two weeks after the start of training camp, when Catanzaro decided to retire after some major difficulties. Taylor Bertolet replaced him, but failed to get out of training camp. They recovered Kaare Vedvik, who missed a basket and an extra point in a point loss in Week 1.

Sam Ficken replaced Vedvik and had some good times, including a game winner against the Dolphins. But Ficken was inconsistent, missing three more points and seven field goals. Ficken remains on the list, but the Jets will not hesitate to replace him. They signed former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on a forward contract after the season to compete for the position.

The kickers to write are the Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia and the Tyler Bass of Georgia Southern. I would be surprised if the Jets used a draft choice on a kicker, but I expect them to sign one of the drafts right after the draft.

The gamer seems to be ready to leave Lachlan Edwards after four seasons up and down. He remains a free agent. The Jets have Ian Berryman on the list as the only bettor at the moment.

Braden Mann of Texas A&M is the best bettor on this project. Again, it would be a surprise if the Jets used a draft pick on a bettor. Instead, they will likely sign someone who has not been drafted.