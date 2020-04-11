Why Mathew Barzal Doesn’t Focus on Islanders Contract Status

According to Mathew Barzal, the coronavirus pandemic that interrupted the NHL season is not over. The 22-year-old Islanders’ center of the stars is therefore not worried about the biggest question of this off-season. It would be his restricted free agency pending and a possible long-term agreement from team president Lou Lamoriello on the horizon.

“I don’t think there was too much communication, and not because there was something negative or anything, it’s just that Lou is preparing for the playoffs right now” Barzal said in a conference call Friday afternoon. “I’m not too, too worried about this because I don’t think the season is over. I think we’re going to keep playing, so there are more important things that we need to worry about right now. concerning the playoffs this year. “

When the season ended on March 12, the Islanders were one point behind the playoffs. They had two games in hand on the Blue Jackets, who held second place in the wild, with 14 games left. Lamoriello had traded for the Jean-Gabriel Pageau bidirectional center and immediately signed it for an extension of $ 30 million over six years.

The club is trying to win now before hoping to move into its new arena at Belmont Park for the start of the 2021-2022 season. Cutting the salary cap for next season could make Barzal a longer term extension a little tighter, but that still seems to be the goal for both parties.

“Whenever we are ready to sit down and do it, I would like that to happen,” said Barzal. “But at the same time, I’m not a person who is going to rush this thing or get nervous about it or anything. I’m just spending my day, and it will happen when it happens.”

As for those days without hockey, Barzal tried to train at home with his family in Vancouver, while playing his father in table tennis and his mother in cribbage. He also started playing the guitar with the impetus from teammate Jordan Eberle, although Barzal said he hadn’t really learned a full song yet.

There have been a few ideas floating around on how the NHL could reopen its business, including starting the playoffs immediately with extended format in one or two closed locations. But the pandemic has yet to peak in the United States, and Commissioner Gary Bettman has been hesitant to publicly discuss any of the plans without really knowing when it would be possible to safely bring players and staff together. ‘team.

Yet Barzal still thinks this season can be saved and, if it does, the league has a chance to take advantage of a unique opportunity.

“I think I would be cool to play a different style or a different format or something cool like that to make up for the year,” said Barzal. “I don’t think we’ll ever have a season – as long as I play – like this again, where it’s just an absolute stop in the middle of the season. And it’s an uncertainty if we’re even going to finish the rest of the year.

“So if they were going to change and do something unique like that, I would be interested.” I think the NHL has a great opportunity here, if we get the chance to play it, make it a unique storyline because of what’s going on, make it appealing to viewers and create something new and fresh for one season. “

If it extends the season late into the summer – and shortens the time for his own contract negotiation – Barzal would agree.

“Personally, I am 22 years old, we are still only a month away from the season. I think that if they resume the season quickly enough, I would have no problem resuming playing,” said Barzal. “At the end of the day, it’s the NHL call and it’s them who need to make money and have us on contract. It’s their call at the end of the day, whatever ‘They decide, I’ll be ready to go – and so will our team.’