WHO says coronavirus could reappear if blockages end too soon

The too early lifting of coronavirus blocking measures could trigger a “lethal resurgence” of the contagious pathogen, warned the head of the World Health Organization on Friday.

Despite the devastating economic impact of the closure – and an apparent “plateau” of infections in recent weeks – WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised country leaders to proceed with caution, according to BBC News.

“Lifting the restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence,” he said at a virtual press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The descent can be as dangerous as the ascent if it is not managed properly,” he added, referring to the “curve” of infection in some regions.

His warning comes as the hardest hit countries in Europe, Spain and Italy, began easing restrictions this week by letting some people return to work.

Spanish leaders are preparing to allow some non-essential employees to return to work in areas such as construction and factory production on Monday, according to the BBC.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has extended the national lockdown to May 3, but will allow Tuesday to reopen a small portion of non-essential businesses that were previously closed, such as bookstores and children’s clothing stores.

Meanwhile, China ended its more than 10-week foreclosure from Wuhan – the city where the coronavirus is believed to originate before spreading to 185 countries around the world – this week.

The deadly virus infected more than 1.6 million people worldwide on Friday afternoon and left more than 100,000 dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 – the disease caused by the new coronavirus – is now the number one killer in the United States, where it kills more people every day than heart disease or cancer, according to a report.