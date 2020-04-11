Where to buy anti-coronavirus masks in L.A.

Need a mask? There is a way to shop locally, even when many local drapers are closed.
Experts recommend face masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and Los Angeles buyers should start wearing blankets over their noses and mouths when they visit essential businesses starting Friday.
This orientation has led the major clothing brands to outsource production to masks. But many small sellers are also stepping up their efforts to meet a societal need and generate income at a particularly difficult time for retail.
Here are several Los Angeles companies now selling face masks:
Nylander: Nylander mainly sells bags and accessories, but has also adopted hand-sewn face masks. To buy, send a message to Instagram to arrange payment and shipping.
Treehaus: This Atwater Village boutique is sold via pre-orders masks in double-layered dead stock cotton fabric in different shades and patterns.
Endo Customs: This cycling clothing company offers three packs of masks with the words “6 feet please” in two sizes. If ordered alone, the masks will start shipping next week.
Manahan & Co: The custom-made apron service founded by the husband and wife started making face masks in mid-March. The current wait time for a Manahan & Co mask is five to seven business days. To align, fill in a form on their website.
See this post on Instagram
It is a strange time in which we live. Our small team changed gears to fill the deficit of face masks. Although we recognize that face masks will not completely protect an individual from the COVID-19 virus, there are some on the front line or just the average person who needs them. Some protection is better than no protection at all. So here we are, a small business, doing our best to stay afloat and doing our best to help those around us. DM us for the prices; with each mask sold, we will donate $ 1 of the product to the Pilipino Workers Center (@pwcsc). Let’s keep helping each other! Note that these masks are 100% cotton, have an adjustable earring, a muslin lining, are machine washable and handcrafted for the end user. These masks are not intended for resale, we have evaluated them at an affordable price in these difficult times to help the communities around us. Thank you for your support.
Woo’s house: This arts district company, founded by another team of husband and wife, sells masks made from various yields of excess fabrics. Masks are shipped three to four days after ordering.
Liquid Sky: Liquidsky manufactures skydiving suits and other action sportswear. Its new poly microsuede masks are made to fit tightly around the face and include a filter that can be inserted into the mask. The masks are shipped between 10 and 15 days after ordering.
See this post on Instagram
* PLEASE READ THE FULL POST * As you all know COVID-19 is out of control and we are all trying to do our part to help stop the spread. Over the past few days, LiquidSky has been working on a 100% poly microsuede facial mask that fits very well around the face to be protected, a chin strap to cover from below, an adjustable nose and an inside pocket that allows you to insert / replace a filter if necessary. We also had conversations with an engineer who works with some of this safety equipment, he gave us a lot of useful information, which we are currently implementing. It’s NOT a certified mask, but it’s the closest thing we can produce here, and we want to do our part. We have the capacity to cut thousands of masks in a short time and a team that can make them in a few hours. We want to give these masks to everyone who wants to buy them and give them to all hospitals, health care professionals, people who can use them, but I need your help to get there. Here’s how you can help: With your $ 25.00 donation, we ship a mask and donate a mask. We also accept all donations to maintain production. Any help. This will be used to produce bulk masks. Your donation will cover the cost of materials and labor. Your mask will include a MERV-16 filter which is equal to N95. These masks are ecological because they are washable / reusable. Just remove the filter before washing. In addition, if you work in the medical field and you think that your establishment could benefit from these masks, please contact us so that we can help you. We do not offer a rescue device, we simply offer an option that could help you minimize contact with your face and reduce the breathing of particles that could harm you. It’s about helping each other when we all need it most. Together, we can get through this difficult time. Thank you for your involvement and if you want to help, share it with your community. We have no goal to achieve, we just want to keep our staff busy during these days by making as many masks as possible. We will constantly update our process. Thanks a lot for your help. Julio – LS
Heather Taylor Home: This chic hospitality company sells 10 packs of facial masks with its waste fabric. Heather Taylor Home anticipates that its next batch of masks will be shipped within the next 15 to 25 days.
Matteo: Sets of five 100% cotton double-layer masks can be purchased from this textile company, which also sells clothing, bedding, towels and more.
Courtyard LA: Known for its vintage clothes, this shop offers decorative masks in a variety of fabrics and colors. Shipping begins one to two weeks after ordering.
Hedley & Bennett: This Vernon-based kitchen and workwear company created a facial mask with the help of a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. The masks are designed to be used with a filter and take two to three weeks to deliver.
