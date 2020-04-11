Where to buy anti-coronavirus masks in L.A.

Need a mask? There is a way to shop locally, even when many local drapers are closed.

Experts recommend face masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and Los Angeles buyers should start wearing blankets over their noses and mouths when they visit essential businesses starting Friday.

This orientation has led the major clothing brands to outsource production to masks. But many small sellers are also stepping up their efforts to meet a societal need and generate income at a particularly difficult time for retail.

Here are several Los Angeles companies now selling face masks:

Nylander: Nylander mainly sells bags and accessories, but has also adopted hand-sewn face masks. To buy, send a message to Instagram to arrange payment and shipping.

Treehaus : This Atwater Village boutique is sold via pre-orders masks in double-layered dead stock cotton fabric in different shades and patterns.

Endo Customs : This cycling clothing company offers three packs of masks with the words "6 feet please" in two sizes. If ordered alone, the masks will start shipping next week.



Manahan & Co : The custom-made apron service founded by the husband and wife started making face masks in mid-March. The current wait time for a Manahan & Co mask is five to seven business days. To align, fill in a form on their website.

Woo’s house : This arts district company, founded by another team of husband and wife, sells masks made from various yields of excess fabrics. Masks are shipped three to four days after ordering.

Liquid Sky : Liquidsky manufactures skydiving suits and other action sportswear. Its new poly microsuede masks are made to fit tightly around the face and include a filter that can be inserted into the mask. The masks are shipped between 10 and 15 days after ordering.



DIY coronavirus mask instructions from artisans and doctors.

Heather Taylor Home : This chic hospitality company sells 10 packs of facial masks with its waste fabric. Heather Taylor Home anticipates that its next batch of masks will be shipped within the next 15 to 25 days.

Matteo : Sets of five 100% cotton double-layer masks can be purchased from this textile company, which also sells clothing, bedding, towels and more.

Courtyard LA : Known for its vintage clothes, this shop offers decorative masks in a variety of fabrics and colors. Shipping begins one to two weeks after ordering.