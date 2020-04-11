Watchdog Finds Treasury Treated Well By Refusing Trump’s Tax Return Application

Mnuchin denied the request and later challenged the committee’s subpoena over tax returns.

On Wednesday, Richard Delmar, acting inspector general of the Department of the Treasury, wrote in a letter to Neal and Kevin Brady, the most important republican member of the panel, that an investigation which examined the treatment of the request for declaration of Revenue determined that “the Department has processed the request correctly.”

The letter stated that the department “sought legal advice from the Office of Legal Advisers in the Department of Justice, determined that it was bound by the advice of that office, and, on the basis of that advice, determined not to provide the tax declarations and information requested “.

“We are reporting the Treasury’s decision to comply with this advice, and we have no basis to question this decision,” wrote Delmar.

The letter added: “We do not pretend to give our opinion on the analysis and conclusions of the opinion and advice of the OLC.”

In the fall of 2019, Neal asked the Inspector General of the Treasury to investigate after information surfaced that a whistleblower had sent a letter to Neal asking if the Trump tax return request had been handled improperly.

Republicans quickly touted the results of the survey with Senate finance committee chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, saying in a statement: “This should put to bed any questions about how the Treasury Department manages this case”.

“From the start, Democrats have insisted that something must go wrong if they don’t succeed immediately. But checks and balances don’t work that way, and the process doesn’t work. of Congressional control, “said Grassley.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, disputed on Friday that the Inspector General of the Treasury had thoroughly investigated questions of political motivation in the processing of the request for a statement of Trump’s income.

In a scathing statement, Wyden said the review “was far from sufficient, speaking with Treasury Department officials that they had done nothing wrong at first glance and rejecting the contradictory talks”.

“This is a serious matter that deserves a much more thorough investigation,” said Wyden.

“The report notes that there was no official documentation on how President Neal’s request was handled,” said the senator in his statement. “It does not provide any legal explanation for the Treasury Department’s decision to ignore the normal process and a crystal clear law that requires these documents to be provided. It also does not provide any legal explanation for the unprecedented decision to seek advice from the department of Justice in response to a request from one of the chairmen of the tax commissions. ”

Furthermore, the office of the Inspector General of the Treasury told CNN that its examination had not investigated allegations made by a whistleblower that there had been political interference in the management by the Treasury of Neal’s request. for the President’s tax returns.

This story was updated on Friday with additional developments.