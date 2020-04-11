Virginia Governor Signs Abortion Protection Law

New laws make Virginia the first state to codify new protections against abortion in 2020, according to Elizabeth Nash, senior director of state affairs at the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health think tank.

The legislation removes long standing regulations requiring abortion seekers to undergo an ultrasound at least 24 hours before receiving an abortion and to seek advice on alternatives to abortion. It also removes the requirement that establishments performing more than five abortions per year be designated as hospitals.

“Richmond lawmakers – most of whom are men – will no longer tell women what they should and shouldn’t do with their bodies,” Northam said in a statement, adding that the legislation “will make women and men safer families, and I’m proud to sign it. “

Newly Signed State Bills House of Delegates and Senate under democratic control will take effect July 1, said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky. The measures also remove the requirement that only doctors perform abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy – a move that would broaden the pool of providers. Virginia House and the Senate everyone has had their own similar versions bills in January, the main difference being that the House bill would have allowed physician assistants, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives to perform abortions. The finalized bills have expanded status to allow only nurse practitioners to also offer first trimester abortions. Supporters of the bill applauded Northam’s signature. House majority, Charniele Herring, who introduced the House bill, applauded the bills and said that the withdrawn restrictions were “not based on evidence and presumes that women are unable to make their own health care decisions. ” “We have finally ended these medically unnecessary barriers to women’s reproductive health care,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan, who sponsored the bill in her bedroom, on Friday. “Politicians shouldn’t interfere in women’s personal medical decisions, period.” Abortion advocates castigated the bill. Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, told CNN that the legislation “deprives women like me who have had an abortion of critical and potentially vital critical information before making this decision.” “What Governor Northam has done today has enacted legislation that protects abortionists at the expense of the safety of women and the lives of unborn children who will die because no information is given to their mothers” , she added. The Republican Del. Kathy Byron, speaking in the House in February, noted that the requirement only allowing doctors to perform abortions dating back to 1975. “What we are doing today is voting to deny women full information about what an abortion means, its consequences, its implications, its alternatives and the time to think about this life-ending decision, perhaps one of the most important decisions they have ever made. “said Byron, adding that” we are making a terrible mistake today, and I hope we will not support that. “ Maine, New York, Virginia joins a cohort of states, including many in the northeast, that have decided to facilitate access to abortion. Illinois Rhode Island and Vermont all coded protections for abortion last year.

