Vending machines in Poland sell masks in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic

Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and disinfectants appeared on the streets of Poland’s two largest cities this week, as the country tightened social distancing rules to limit the spread of the disease. coronavirus.

So far, two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install dozens or even hundreds in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Association of Distributors, which launched the initiative.

Starting on April 16, all Poles will have to cover their mouths and noses in public spaces, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said Thursday as the government extended lockdowns to contain the coronavirus.

The masks on sale in vending machines are priced at 8.8 zlotys ($ 2.11) each.

Poland has reported 5,742 cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths. The government said on Thursday that businesses will remain closed until April 19 and that limits for schools, as well as rail and air transportation, will be extended by two weeks.

Aleksander Wasik, head of the Polish Association of Vending Machines, which represents manufacturers and distributors of vending machines in Poland, said he wanted to make sure his employees kept their jobs. He used his industry contacts to operate machinery and provide what is most needed during a pandemic: protective equipment.

“What happened earlier is a big blow for everyone. Many operators (vending machines) have become depressed because they already saw the possibility of bankruptcies, “he said.

The initiative is applauded by customers.

“I think if it lasts longer, this whole state of the epidemic would be useful, I see a lot of people coming – there is interest,” said Pawel Kasprzycki, 67, who bought a mask in one of the vending machines. in Warsaw.