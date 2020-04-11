USC Basketball Adds Transfer To Former Long Beach State Standout Player Joshua Morgan

Andy Enfield and his coaching team may have spent the last month in isolation, but that hasn’t slowed the sudden flow of transfers to the USC basketball program.

The Trojans added another Friday, as Long Beach State center Joshua Morgan became the fourth player to announce his transfer to USC during the offseason. Unlike the previous three, Morgan will join the Trojans with more than one season of eligibility.

It only took one season at Long Beach State for larger programs to take note. As a freshman, the 6’11-inch Morgan was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Year. He was 19th in the country with 2.5 blocks per game and an average of 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

This ability to protect the rim will be a bonus for USC in the absence of Onyeka Okongwu, who declared himself in the NBA draft last month. Rookie Evan Mobley is only expected to stay for one season before leaving the USC with a shortage of blockers in his wake.

Morgan, who entered the transfer portal last week, could be a worthy replacement, at least defensively. In December, he had 11 points and six rebounds against the USC while blocking four shots in a loss to the Galen Center.

Five months later, Morgan is ready to join the Trojans after several Pac-12 programs have shown interest. Once lightly recruited at Sacramento High School, Morgan was courted by UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State, among others.

He chose USC instead, joining Santa Clara goalkeeper Tahj Eaddy, Utah Valley forward Isaiah White and Wofford big man Chevez Goodwin as the new Trojans.