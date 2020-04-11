US oil state senators threaten to rethink ties to Saudi Arabia in ardent appeal to ambassador

“We will fundamentally not only reassess, but take action that will begin to undermine the long-term relationships that many of us have nurtured,” Senator Dan Sullivan from Alaska told CNN when describing the senators’ posts. to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia. in the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, during this call at the end of last month.

Senators have become increasingly angry as oil prices plunged following a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which occurs as the coronavirus continues to devastate the country. They fear that their constituents will be sacked if American producers are financially under pressure, which would further harm the US economy at this delicate time. Over 16 million Americans have already filed for unemployment in the past three weeks.

On Saturday, the same group of senators will hold talks with the Saudi Minister of Energy, Khalid al-Falih. They do not intend to restrain their anger when they are pushing for a solution.

“We will see what he says,” said Sullivan. “But at this point, actions will speak much louder than words.”

“Texas is crazy” “Texas is crazy,” said Senator Ted Cruz bluntly, another source who was on guard said. “The anger of the senators was unlike anything I have heard from this group,” said the source. Countless workers, many of them in Republican states like Texas, could lose their jobs. Some shale oil drillers who have taken on too much debt will not survive at all. These senators are blame saudi arabia because it is considered a strategic ally of the United States. “The Saudi kingdom is supposed to be our friend. We are a military ally. We are a diplomatic ally,” Cruz said on CNBC on March 30. “You don’t behave like a friend when you try to destroy thousands and thousands of small businesses across Texas and the country.” Senators say they are ready to act. “We are not bluffing,” said Sullivan. Not even from a distance. “ Legislation has been introduced to withdraw US forces from Saudi Arabia, and discussions have taken place on sanctions if Saudi Arabia does not help find a solution. During the call between Princess Reema and the angry senators, she tried to stay short and deliver talking points. Senators would not allow it. ‘With all my respect’ “I said ambassador, with all due respect, I don’t want to hear any talking points from you until you hear about everything, I think there are 11 or 12 calls “said Sullivan. “At the end, if you still feel the need to provide us with your talking points, that’s fine. But I have organized this call so that you can hear the anger of the voices of the senators who have traditionally supported the American-American relationship. Saudi. “ The senators explained to the ambassador that the loss of their support would result in the loss of the kingdom’s lifeline on Capitol Hill. After the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, support for the Saudis fell dramatically in Washington. Without the support of these senators, anti-Saudi law would flourish even more, they told him. The Embassy of Saudi Arabia did not respond to a request for comment. On Saturday, the same group of senators will hold talks with the Saudi Minister of Energy, Khalid al-Falih. They do not intend to hold back their anger because they are asking for a solution. “We will see what he says,” said Sullivan. “But at this point, actions will speak much louder than words.” Last week, when the group of senators who took over this effort met with President Donald Trump, they appealed to him: to stand on the side of American oil producers. They told the president – who is extremely sensitive to the blows the US economy has suffered as a result of the coronavirus – that the oil industry played a big role in driving the US out of the 2008-2009 recession. This argument seemed to carry weight with the commander-in-chief, said Sullivan. At one point, Trump said falling oil prices were good for ordinary Americans and said he would enter the fray at the right time. Over the past week or so, he has made more concerted efforts to find a solution to the crisis, with phone calls to his Russian and Saudi counterparts. At a press conference on Thursday evening, Trump called for an imminent agreement between the Saudis and the Russians to cut production to a “very acceptable deal”. American diplomats spent Friday trying to urge Saudi Arabia to sign the deal, sources said, but so far have come back empty-handed. And after the meeting of OPEC members and other major energy powers on Thursday, Russia and Saudi Arabia ended their brutal price war. They are now pushing dozens of major crude producers to an agreement that would cut production and help stabilize a market shaken by the coronavirus pandemic. But there is not yet a definitive solution to the problem, with Mexico still refusing to cut his offer. Trump said on Friday that the United States would cut oil production by 250,000 barrels per day so that Mexico would cut production by only 100,000 barrels per day, but it is not clear whether this proposal will succeed.

