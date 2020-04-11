umps robot, universal DH, “dough bonus”

These days, you start with “if”. If there is a baseball season.

Because all plans for 2020 must start with hope in almost all areas, including sport. There is no certainty about the games this year, and if there is a need for a vaccine for COVID-19 for the games to come back, then maybe 2021 is also at risk.

For now, the best chance for MLB to play in 2020 – perhaps the only chance – is the Arizona plan, which provides that training and spring games will be hosted exclusively in this crowd-free state. There would be hope that with further testing and with an understanding of who has antibodies and immunities to COVID-19, a small, confined universe could be made up of players and support staff, from coaches to trainers. food preparation for hotel employees.

Because Arizona hosts half of the spring training, there are 10 facilities and – unlike Florida spread – no playground is farther than the 52 miles between the A complex at Mesa and the Rangers complex / Royals at Surprise. Add the Diamondbacks hunting ground and maybe a few university grounds in the center, and having places to play might not be a problem.

But many other things, including key things like risk is too risky to even try, how sure can the MLB be that it isn’t emptying personnel or supplies that could help the overall fight against the pandemic, and what happens if even a person in this baseball biosphere descends with the virus?

For the purposes of this exercise, suppose that somewhere in the next 30 to 60 days the main obstacles can be overcome and that we can ask more trivial questions such as: What type of game should we play? I have spoken to dozens of agents, scouts, players and executives in the past few weeks to choose their brains on what they want, and two camps have formed:

Those who say that there is already so much disruption in this season that having a game with as few changes as possible will be better not to bother fans more.

Those who say this season will be like nothing else (starting with the fact that it can be played in a crowd-free state) and if you’re not going to be using this kind of season as a real-time lab, then it will really be a waste.

I side with this last camp. It is possible here to experiment in one go to see what works and what doesn’t – and what fans like and dislike. If it flies, so much the better, incorporate it when normal times return. If not, think of it as Disco demolition evening at Comiskey Park in 1979 – a bad idea was quickly removed.

Some thoughts on what I would try:

A return to no interligue game: I am good with interligue play. Of course, respect it if you are positive, the only games that will be played in 2020 are in Arizona. But if there is a chance to move at least some of the games and improve an economy in another state, then you probably have to think of the AL teams that play AL teams and the NL teams that play NL teams for this season.

Imagine if, in August, games can be played in Florida. If the MLB plays matches between the leagues, there is no subset of teams that can be moved there that would not require traveling between Arizona and Florida to play. But if you’ve moved, say, all of the LA there and there haven’t been any games between the leagues, those teams can just keep playing at the spring training sites and in the homes of the Rays and Marlins.

I think there would be a psychological boost for the game and the country if the games could slowly move to other countries, so for this year, not having interleague games is worth the chance to get that hit inch.

No match between leagues means that one team in each league of 15 teams would be absent each day.

Universal DH: I’m a fan of putting DH in both leagues, but these are more problems for this season. Launchers will already be the most threatened by having a second rapid training in the spring. No reason to stress them out by asking them to strike.

Amish Baseball: Readers of this column know that I have long called for disabling all in-game videos that players can review during the game. You want to study the video before or after a game, go ahead. But once the game starts, it’s player against player, and the technical departments have to withdraw. This will speed up the pace and remove some of the elements that led to the illegal panel theft that trapped the Astros and the Red Sox.

Put microphones on as many players, managers and coaches as possible: this is the approved use of electronics during the match. We will have to adapt to not have the familiar sounds of the fans in the park – and perhaps the lack of comments from players after the games to journalists. So another type of noise and comments will be valuable. And testing this on a few ESPN spring games, before the sport was stopped by the pandemic, was a great success.

Double head with seven sleeves: The commitment between MLB and the union is to play as many games as possible by eliminating holidays and playing doubles more frequently. But keep in mind that it will take staff and that there will be no minor league season operating simultaneously as a power system. MLB talks about the ability for teams to carry up to 50 players to choose from daily to have fresh bodies and arms to tackle a tight schedule, injuries and lack of training anywhere else to stay ready.

Last season, 15 teams, half the league, used at least 50 players. So anything that weighs less on the body will be useful. Plus, I can imagine the double-header of seven innings becoming a selling point next year – more baseball for the same price in places that are struggling to draw – while saving time playing a few innings. additional. And that could be a way to gain more days of rest for players to rest in a standard season if two games are played more frequently in one day.

An automated typing area: I know MLB doesn’t think the technology is ready. But will the league have enough referees to call the balls and the strikes? These are generally older men, a demographic group that could be problematic in bringing so close to the hitters and fishermen. The automated zone tests weren’t consistent, but maybe it’s time to try to tinker with and speed up the inclusion of technology-called balls and strikes (sorry for more electronics on field).

A pitch clock: I do not like it. But let’s see if including it this year really motivates the hitters to enter and stay in the sacred box, and the pitchers to throw the ball.

Visits without hillock: You want to change the launcher, the manager does it from the pirogue. Seekers and pitchers get along better before games and between heats. It is the true social distancing of baseball.

Develop the playoffs: Let’s try the plan that MLB wants to follow in 2022 – seven teams from each league, the seeded player gets a pass, the other two division winners and the best joker can play a third round match in the first round exclusively at home and, starting with the best record in this group, choose their opponents. This would provide a good test of what a meaningful change like this would look like.

I have heard many people in the game call for an NCAA type tournament with maybe all of the playoff teams trying to have March Madness in, say, November on neutral sites. I am all in favor of something radical. I think something really unusual should be tried. But not that. Instead, this:

Bonus paste: This has long been advocated by my MLB colleague Tom Verducci. The concept is as follows: once per game, at a time of his choice, a manager can use any player to strike. The best player gets the ball in the biggest moments of the NFL and NBA games, but a 3-2 game in the ninth could be Aroldis Chapman against the 7-8-9 batters on the Angels with the probability that Mike Trout don’t do it. bat. I know this is one of the beauties of baseball. Democracy. Let each player strike in order. That you have to have a whole team to win.

But for this one strange year – if we happen to have this one strange year – let’s take a look at that. Because it will focus on the stars of the game when we need it more than ever. This will create an extra level of strategy that will be so much fun to debate – do you use this batting bonus with the bases loaded and an exit in the first round or do you always save it? If you are the Cubs, do you give this stick bonus to Javy Baez or Kris Bryant or Anthony Rizzo?

We want people to talk about sport. Hopefully we will talk about sport.