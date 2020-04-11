Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni releases indoor training video to keep citizens at home

To encourage Ugandans to stay at home during the period of the country containment , the 75-year-old leader has released his own home training video.

So far, there have been 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uganda, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University and the country’s Ministry of Health.

Museveni went on Twitter on Wednesday to warn Ugandans not to exercise outdoors, writing, “If you want to exercise, you can do it indoors.”

In a video released Thursday, Museveni is seen running barefoot through his office and doing push-ups in a gray tracksuit. While the leader is representing, assistants can be heard in the background of the video counting up to 30.