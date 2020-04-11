UFC can be anything Dana White wants but not during coronavirus

In the end, canceling UFC 249 was the right move, although you can say that UFC president Dana White suffered. Now was not the time to host an event when the rest of the world is telling you not to.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and “highest levels” of ESPN and Disney told White to step down and not present his à la carte combat card on the Santa Rosa Indian Reservation outside of Fresno, California. when it was issued, he had no choice but to cancel the card after suffering considerable expense and effort to make the fighting happen. But now is not the time to become a thug.

Yes, that would probably have made huge pay-per-view figures on ESPN +. The sports world is hungry for live action. Watching reruns from previous NCAA masters and tournaments is one thing. However, there is nothing like a live event, which White was and always is.

“We will be the first sport to return,” he promised even when he announced that UFC 249 had been canceled. “Fight Island is a real thing. The infrastructure is under construction. It will happen. “

The staging of UFC 249 seemed plausible in theory. The UFC planned to “filter” all those involved in the production of the map: the combatants, the officials, the ESPN personnel on site. They intended to self-regulate the bout using medical rules and procedures established by the Nevada State Sports Commission. Social distancing, with the exception of combatants, should be practiced. However, ESPN and the UFC had too much to lose.

Fighting next Saturday would have been too early. Hundreds of people die from COVID-19 daily. Families and life are affected in many ways. Our health system is under siege. The future of the world is uncertain.

We were all asked to sacrifice and do our part by staying at home. Ignoring the wishes of state and local governments and sports commissions would not have been appropriate for the UFC and ESPN.

Officials working during the fight did not need to risk their own health and that of their families to organize an MMA event. The rest of the world has been told that testing is only for those who have symptoms and that the resources of health workers are needed for those who are already sick.

Ultimately, ESPN made the decision for the UFC.

“Nobody wants to see the sport come back more than we do, but we didn’t think it was the right time for various reasons,” read an ESPN statement.

MMA fans know the deal and will not lose their enthusiasm for a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, the initial game scheduled for April 18 at the Barclays Center. Justin Gaethje, who was ready to replace after Nurmagomedov was unable to leave Russia due to a travel ban, will have his chance, with Conor McGregor also in the mix.

It wasn’t the best scenario for Gaethje anyway, taking his first shot at a UFC belt with 12 days notice against a very talented and unforgiving Ferguson. Gaethje’s stock increased by making himself available, and he used Instagram to thank White for the opportunity to fight for the interim belt.

“I will work hard to be ready the next time the opportunity arises,” wrote Gaethje. “Let’s get through this fight that we’re all facing right now with a positive impact on our immediate environment [family, neighbor, community]. “

White can still make the UFC the first sport to return from this nightmare. But not right now.