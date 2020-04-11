UCLA: California jobs will not recover soon from coronavirus

The Californian job market is plummeting and should not recover soon, predicts a new forecast from UCLA.

As the economic effects of the coronavirus worsen, the state unemployment rate could peak at 16.4% in the second quarter of this year, and then gradually ease. This would overshadow the unemployment rate of 12.3% in 2010, in the depths of the financial crisis.

But unemployment in California will double-digit until 2021, said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of forecasting at UCLA Anderson on Friday. Even in the first quarter of 2022, in almost two years, state unemployment will likely reach 8.5%, according to university forecasts. This would be twice the unemployment rate of 3.9% in February before the effect of the economic closure was registered.

“As in the United States, employment in California will not return to its previous peak levels until the end of 2022,” suggest the forecasts.

The new assessment from UCLA economists is the second revision they have made to their regular quarterly spring forecast, which was released on March 12 and revised on March 16, as businesses began to shut down and lay off workers. masses of workers.

The new forecast projects an average loss of 2.2 million jobs in California in the second quarter of this year. But the total has already peaked, with 2.9 million Californians applying for unemployment insurance in the past three weeks, according to the United States Department of Labor.

Nickelsburg said the revised forecast assumed that California would ease its home stay orders in May, allowing more companies to reopen and start rehiring. On Friday, Los Angeles County extended its stay order until May 15, however, and county health officials have warned that it may continue until the summer.

“If we get it wrong and the orders for on-site shelters exceed what they are now, then our economic forecast may be too optimistic,” said Nickelsburg. “We don’t know how long it could last. We are in unexplored waters. “

Another factor that economists have not been able to determine, he said, is the possible effect of federal programs that offer loans to companies that rehire or retain workers.

UCLA economists have also had bad news for California government revenues.

“A sharp contraction in taxable income and sales will put increased stress on the state and local communities at a time when demands on them are increasing,” said the forecast.

Californian products subject to sales tax in 2019 were $ 717 billion, said Nickelsburg. It will drop to $ 608 billion in 2020, he predicted. Since jurisdictions tax at different rates, the forecasts do not assess the amount of revenue that the state could lose.

The revised UCLA forecast coincided with the publication of a report by the Los Angeles non-profit economic research group, which suggested, based on criteria from the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis, that 43% Californian workers were at high risk of unemployment. following business closings and layoffs.

The report, entitled “In Harm’s Way: Workers at High Risk of Unemployment in the COVID-19 Pandemic, “analyzed occupations based on the bank’s predictors that workers are less likely to be laid off if they work in essential occupations like health or safety, in jobs that can be performed at home or in salaried positions (as opposed to hourly positions).

The report examines occupations in each of California counties and across races and ages.

“We are in the process of mapping the landscape,” said Dan Flaming, group president and urban planner. “We show that the impact of coronavirus on job loss falls more heavily on low-wage workers who provide basic services that we rely on. And this falls more heavily on young workers and on Latinos. “

Half of Californians earn $ 40,000 or less, and the risk of unemployment decreases as income increases. Among the working poor, 62% are at risk, compared to 28% of those with family incomes five times or more, according to the report. (An individual worker below the federal poverty line generally earned $ 9,422 per year in 2018, compared to $ 81,048 for workers with income five times or more.)

Latinos and young adults rarely have the flexibility to work from home (20% and 19%, respectively), while 32% of African Americans, 43% of Asian Americans, and 42% of European Americans have this flexibility, according to the report.

The report also noted a marked disparity between regions: counties in northern California have a lower share of vulnerable jobs than counties in southern California. In San Francisco, for example, with its many technological jobs, only 33% of workers were at high risk of losing their jobs. In Los Angeles, with a more diversified economy, 47% were at high risk.