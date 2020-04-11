Tua Tagovailoa’s new NFL Draft 2020 alibi as concerns persist

Tua Tagovailoa fights against the tag on him which will not disappear.

As concerns over his injury story swirled before the NFL draft, the former Alabama quarterback wants people to know that it’s only because of the game he’s playing.

“I don’t play badminton. I am not part of the swimming team “, Tagovailoa said friday night on an Instagram Live show with Maryland coach Mike Locksley, his former offensive coordinator. “[Football] is a physical sport. You will hurt yourself. It comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate to hurt myself every season.

“It’s part of the game. It’s a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can’t control this. “

Formerly projected as the first choice in the April draft, Tagovailoa ended his junior season early when he dislocated his hip in November and had surgery. This came after he underwent a pair of surgeries to quickly recover him from a pair of ankle sprains.

Tagovailoa was cleared by doctors after his hip surgery to run and start soccer on March 9. He has spent most of his time since he tried to prove to NFL teams that he was in good health, albeit in the unconventional atmosphere leading to the project because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This included hosting a virtual pro day Thursday in Nashville.

“I thought everything was fine, given the circumstances,” said Tagovailoa. “We had little land to work with. … Lots of guys are out. We had a guy named Kalija [Lipscomb], who was from Vandy. Jerry [Jeudy] flew to be able to catch. We also had several other guys who came to catch. We did everything under the precaution of the limit of 10 people. “

Last week, Tagovailoa underwent a medical examination by an independent doctor agreed to by the NFL team doctors and the results were “extremely positive,” reported the NFL Network. Still, there have been fears that Tagovailoa’s injury history – which also included a broken finger and a sprained knee in Alabama – could get him out of the top 10 picks.

“I’m going to play for whoever takes me,” Tagovailoa told Locksley. “I just want to play, man. It doesn’t matter which organization I go to, man. I just want to play. I look forward to playing in any organization that is willing to try my luck. “