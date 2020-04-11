Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen removed from segregation

Dishonored lawyer Michael Cohen was briefly placed – and then removed – from solitary confinement in a federal prison in the north of the state where he is serving a sentence for breaking campaign finance laws after a fight with another detainee by phone, sources said.

Cohen, 53, was transferred to a special housing unit at Otisville Federal Prison on Wednesday for discipline, sources said.

But a source close to former President Trump’s personal attorney said on Friday that he was already born out of what detainees call “the hill” – solitary confinement.

“FYI Michael is out of isolation,” the source told The Post.

A source previously told the Post that Cohen would fight containment of the USD, which “generally lasts 30 days”.

Cohen’s family and lawyers complained that they were not told what was going on with him.

“Neither Michael’s family nor his lawyers have information about his whereabouts in Otisville. Despite numerous attempts to speak to him by phone, Otisville has not turned down any requests from his family or his lawyers for a phone call.” said a spokesperson for Cohen.

One of the sources said that Cohen was placed in segregation after another detainee complained about his use of the Internet.

“I understand that a verbal dispute over the use of the telephone caused SHU to be temporarily placed pending an investigation. I don’t know, however, who caused the altercation, or whether the actions taken were factually or legally appropriate, “Cohen’s lawyer Roger Adler said in an email to Reuters.

Cohen, who once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for directing secret payments to pornographic star Stormy Daniels and playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have relations with Trump. The President denied having had these meetings.

In March, Cohen argued that he should be released from prison early due to the coronavirus epidemic and the risk of contracting COVID-19.

But US. District judge William Pauley in Manhattan denied the claim in a scathing order.