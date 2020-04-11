Trump tells religious leaders to let the country “ heal ” before hosting in-person services

A reporter asked Trump at the White House press briefing what his message was to pastors who refuse to follow federal guidelines for social distancing by hosting in-person services. In some cases, these services should take place despite the outright ban of these congregations.

“I know there are pastors and ministers and others who want to come together. And I have a lot of respect for them. Two of them I know. But first I would say, heal – I am a Christian – heal our country, “said Trump. “Let’s be healed before we do this and we have time to do it. We will do it for, hopefully, for the rest of our lives.”

The president also said he would watch Pastor Robert Jeffress’ service online this Easter Sunday.

Before implementing an additional 30-day social distance guide, the President said he hoped churches will be packed before Easter Sunday. He later said that the date was ambitious.
Some helpers are waiting debate on how and when to reopen the economy to lead to clashes between Trump’s health and economic teams. The formation of a second task force – separate from the health body led by Vice President Mike Pence – could worsen the impression of opposing factions.

Trump’s power to “reopen” the economy remains limited. The federal government has made only recommendations on social isolation and business closings, and it will be up to individual governors to reverse the mandatory orders.

And Americans will have to feel comfortable going back to public. CNN / SSRS survey released Wednesday showed 60% of Americans say they would feel uncomfortable resuming their regular activities if the social isolation directives were lifted after April 30, the current expiration date of Trump’s recommendations .

