Trump spends Easter weekend pondering his presidency’s “ biggest decision ”

If the curve flattens, sources say, Trump asked in meetings, shouldn’t some people be allowed to go back to work? And if the total number of deaths is now projected to drop, could a reopening take place sooner?

“We are considering a date,” said Trump on Friday. “We hope we will be able to meet a certain date, but we do nothing until we know this country is going to be healthy.”

In public, Trump has been reluctant to suggest a specific date for the reopening of the country after being forced to revert to his original Easter calendar. But internally, authorities are pressuring to do so by next month and specific discussions are underway about May 1, said someone close to the talks.

It’s a date that few health experts, including those who advise it at the White House, feel comfortable endorsing outright. Privately, they warned that it could take longer for tests to be updated nationwide, including not only for tests that determine if someone has coronavirus, but those that determine if someone had it without knowing it. These health officials are assured by other aides that the tests will be up to the task in a few weeks, but doubts remain, people close to the talks said.

Aides already foresees a possible confrontation between those who wish to reopen the economy and those who advocate a more gradual approach.

Trump insisted on Friday that he would grant a hearing to both parties, although he said “staying at home also results in death”.

“I will definitely listen. Two sides, remember. I understand the other side of the argument very well,” he said when asked if he would heed the advice of his team. health if they told him that May 1 is not realistic to reopen the country.

Pressed later what steps he would use, he simply pointed his head.

“It’s my metric,” he said. “I’m going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it is the right decision. But I would no doubt say that it was the biggest decision I have ever had to make.”

Everyone is leaning their ears

As White House Conversations Intensify On How And When To Give Directions To Reopen The Country, The President Talks More And More To Friends On Wall Street, Hedge Fund Managers And Others members of the financial world urging him to set a specific date for the reopening of businesses – and to do it quickly, according to someone familiar with the President’s conversations.

Meanwhile, the president’s allies in the conservative media have started a campaign to discredit some of his staff by focusing narrowly on graphics and models rather than the economic pain inflicted on millions of Americans.

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio host to whom Trump awarded a surprise freedom medal during this year’s State of the Union address, called Dr. Anthony Fauci – the country’s best infectious disease expert – a “Clinton sympathizer” in his program this week. Tucker Carlson, whose intervention at the beginning of March helped Trump take the epidemic more seriously, said on his Fox program that Fauci had “been wrong repeatedly.”

When Trump initially decided that Easter was the date he hoped to open the country again, it caught some assistants off guard and was not based on any data-driven discussion.

Officials, realizing it was unrealistic, slowly tried to push the president back from this timeline by showing him models that predicted thousands of deaths and polls that showed that the Americans favored keeping the restrictions.

“It was just an aspiration. It would have been incredible,” Trump said this week. “But I don’t think we’re going to be far behind.”

Now, no similar concerted effort is underway to convince Trump to slow down the May schedule for the reopening of the country, people familiar with the matter said.

Even some of Trump’s cabinet members have begun to express discreet approval for the lifting of certain restrictions. Attorney General William Barr called the guidelines on social distancing “draconian” in an interview this week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he plans to reopen businesses next month.

The debate does not necessarily follow predictable lines. Some of Trump’s longtime political advisers – inside and outside the White House – are worried about opening the country too soon, fearing a resurgence of infections and more calamities, people close to the house said. folder.

Frustration is emerging among some of the President’s assistants that wealthy outside voices are pushing their own agendas – with their own portfolios and businesses in mind – rather than what may be best for the country, let alone the prospects for re-election. president and his legacy.

Eager to win

Yet with unemployment and his sliding approval Trump is impatient to declare victory against what he calls “the invisible enemy.” He has planned a “big party” at the end of the coronavirus epidemic and hopes that the re-emergence of the country of virtual locking will help him politically.

Even with the administration’s response assailed by poor preparation, confusing messages and persistent shortages of supplies, Trump believes he behaves like a “war president” and will be rewarded with increased support like former leaders in times of crisis. White House marathon briefings, which are not universally supported by Trump’s allies, nevertheless progressed even after the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial board called them “boring” and “out of key”.

He was encouraged by indications that the total number of deaths in the United States could fall far short of projections proposed by his team earlier this month, when models produced by the White House put potential deaths between 100 000 and 240 000.

Dr. Deborah Birx , the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Friday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that she is seeing a leveling off in the United States.

“You can see for the first time that in the United States we are starting to level the logarithmic phase as Italy did about a week ago. And so that gives us a lot of courage, not only in specific places, but we’re starting to see this change, “said Birx.

However, she warned: “We have not reached the top”.

Inside the White House, there is little hope that the federal guidelines on social distancing will be reissued as they currently exist when they expire on April 30, although officials close to the situation have warned that it could change.

Instead, conversations about the location of certain geographic regions based on their infection rate are well underway. The task force assessed benchmarks that may indicate that a state is ready to ease restrictions on business and assembly, including a sustained 14-day reduction in the number of confirmed cases, normal operations returned to hospitals, and widely available tests.

Although Trump said on Friday that he would exercise “absolute authority” in the reopening of the country, the extent of his powers remains limited. Federal government directives on shutting down businesses and restricting rallies were only recommendations, and decisions on how and when to reopen the country will be primarily the responsibility of the governors who have issued mandatory residence orders.

Americans themselves will also need to feel comfortable going back to crowded restaurants and workplaces before the economy returns to normal. CNN poll released Wednesday has shown that 60% of Americans say they would feel uneasy about resuming their regular activities if the social isolation directives were lifted after April 30, the current expiration date of Trump’s recommendations.

Trump and his top officials have recognized that a gradual approach to reopening may be necessary, although the president himself has publicly argued for a “big bang” that would see the whole nation open to one.

“Next month or the next two months, we should be able to restart, at least on an ongoing basis,” said National Economic Council president Larry Kudlow in an interview with the Fox Business Network.

Other officials were less enthusiastic.

“Some places may be considering opening May 1,” general surgeon Jerome Adams told Fox News on Friday. “Most of the country will not be, to be honest with you, but some will.”

Test questions

According to health experts and senior government officials, the key to any reopening is the ability to offer extensive testing and institute surveillance systems that would identify new outbreaks. The White House has worked to develop a more robust testing strategy, including sending new rapid tests developed by Abbott Laboratories to the States. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, pleaded with public health officials at a briefing on Tuesday to get their Abbott test devices online.

The White House has also worked to step up serological testing, which is used to detect antibodies that identify people who are likely to be immune to the coronavirus and who may return to work or other aspects of normal life.

Fauci said Friday that the idea that the Americans hold immunity certificates to prove that they had tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus could “have some merit in certain circumstances”.

But the test is not yet ready. And the country stays at home, even for a week when many Americans would otherwise flock to churches for Easter or reunite with families for Passover.

Trump, who once hoped for a “great American resurrection” would be underway, said he had set up his laptop at the White House to watch Easter services at Dallas’ first Baptist church, where his friend and former adviser Robert Jeffress is the senior pastor.

“I’m going to be with him to watch on a laptop,” said Trump on Friday. “It doesn’t sound good, but it’s one of those things. It couldn’t beat the church.”