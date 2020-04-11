Trump says it will reopen the U.S. when it is free from coronavirus

Deciding when to reopen the country will be “the biggest decision I have ever had to make,” President Trump said on Friday, warning that he would not do so until he was absolutely sure, despite signs of hope that the spread of the pandemic could slow down.

“I’m going to have to make a decision, and I only hope God is the right decision,” said Trump.

“Without a doubt, this is the biggest decision I have ever had to make.”

After previously hoping to get the Americans back to work before Easter Sunday, Trump conceded on Friday that it would be best to follow the advice of his health experts.

“We don’t do anything until we know this country is going to be healthy. We don’t want to go back and start over, “said Trump.

Trump has said he will announce the launch of what he called an “Open Our Country” task force next Tuesday to work toward that goal.

“I want to open as soon as possible,” he said, adding, “The facts will determine what I do.”

The United States has recorded nearly 18,600 deaths from coronavirus, including nearly 40% in New York, the epicenter of the country’s epidemic.

However, Trump pointed to “huge progress” that could translate into fewer deaths than his administration previously predicted.

The number of people in intensive care in New York City has declined for the first time since mid-March. And overall hospitalizations are also slowing, with 290 new patients admitted in a single day, compared to a daily increase of more than 1,000 last week.

“In the midst of grief and pain, we clearly see that our aggressive strategy saves countless lives,” he said.

Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, said that the restart of the United States should not happen too soon, or the Americans could experience a resurgence of the virus.

Fauci said a team will perform daily analysis of the virus data and present information to the president to help inform the decision-making process.

“The virus somehow decides whether to open it,” he said during an appearance on CNN. “The only thing you don’t want to do is you don’t want to go out prematurely and end up going backwards.”

Even when the time comes, Fauci believes that a bump in new cases will be inevitable.

“When we decide, at a convenient time, when we are going to relax some of the restrictions, there is no doubt that you will see cases,” he said. “The question is how you respond to it.”

With post wires