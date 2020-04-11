Trump says he will announce the opening of our country council next week

The new group comes as the president has expressed his eagerness for several weeks to shake the country out of its self-imposed social and economic foreclosure, although medical experts have warned that business will resume as usual before the virus either under control and that generalized diagnostic measures could be implemented could have disastrous consequences.

Trump said on Friday that the new group would look further than reviving the spray economy.

“It is beyond the economy,” he said. “It really is, I call it” the opening of our working group on the country “or” the opening of our country council “so as not to confuse it with the working group of Mike, who does a great job. And we’re going to have the big business leaders, the great doctors, we’re going to have a large group of people. ”

Consistent with the social distancing recommendations still in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Trump suggested that the group meet by teleconference “because we don’t really want them to travel for their own ends.”

While the president remained silent on all potential names, he told reporters that he wanted to prioritize geographic diversity and that he would not impose any ideological restrictions on its members.

He said he plans to send invitations to at least a handful of governors of the states most affected by the virus.

“I think we are going to put governors,” said Trump, explaining that he had “gained great respect” for a handful of governors throughout the crisis, going as far as to say that the pandemic had allowed him to to befriend “some of the democratic governors that I really wouldn’t have had the privilege of knowing.”

Among the names he mentioned were democratic governments. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Gavin Newsom of California, Andrew Cuomo of New York and GOP Gov. Mike DeWine from Ohio.