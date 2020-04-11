Trump says he put Mexico “above the barrel” to force an oil deal

President Trump said he has put Mexico “above the barrel” to force an agreement to cut global oil production, as demanded by coronavirus tanks.

Trump said on Friday that Mexico would cut production and that the United States would “help Mexico” by doing the same. In return, Mexico will reimburse the United States, he said.

Trump said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed to cut production of 100,000 barrels a day on Thursday. In return, the United States will cut 250,000 barrels, he said.

Trump is seeking to negotiate an international agreement after a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The United States is the world’s largest producer of oil, followed by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Trump this week has inserted himself as a mediator.

Mexico produces about as much as Nigeria and Venezuela, which are members of OPEC.

Trump’s deployment to a White House press conference was unclear on details, including how Mexico would reimburse the U.S., how it would cut U.S. output, and whether an agreement had actually been reached. concluded.

Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday before the briefing.

“We are trying to get Mexico, as the expression says, over the barrel,” Trump said during the White House briefing. “And Mexico is committed to making 100,000 barrels less. President [Obrador] and I spoke last night. We have a great relationship. “

“The United States will help Mexico and it will reimburse us at a later time when it is ready to do so,” said Trump. “And we had a great conversation, but we’ll see how it all works. As you know, they’re trying to get rid of the oil glut.”

Trump said cutting production could save jobs in the U.S. oil industry.

The President of Mexico “had political difficulties with this, frankly, and I understand it too,” said Trump. “And it’s a small amount for us, it’s a large amount from Mexico but it’s a very small amount for the United States …. We are number one in the world, we want this to continue. So we are helping Mexico. We will be reimbursed in some form in the future. “

Trump confused by saying later in the briefing that “it costs us nothing” to cut production because the oil stays in the ground.

But Trump added that the deal was not final: “We will be reimbursed in the future, perhaps in the near future, perhaps in the more distant future – but we will be reimbursed by Mexico for a some way and it will be good. But we are putting Mexico on the hump. Now, all that being said, that doesn’t mean that the deal is going to happen anyway, since they still have a lot of different states. “