Trump continues to want to reopen the economy. Voters disagree.

A look at the polling data reveals, however, why he may want to make a mistake in keeping people at home.

Normally, presidential elections depend very much on the state of the economy. Trump must see the economy cut jobs and know the economy has been historically linked hopes of a president being re-elected. I established the link myself last week.

And indeed, the percentage of voters who think the economy is worsening has soared to 60% in the last Quinnipiac University Survey . This represents an increase from 28% in early March. When so many voters believe that the economy has worsened historically, incumbents almost always lose.

The same poll, however, found that Trump’s approval rate for the economy was 51%. This is no different from the average of the Quinnipiac polls conducted since May 2019. Voters, it seems, are not blaming Trump for any economic slowdown yet.

This lack of attribution follows a general pattern we’ve seen it throughout Trump’s presidency. In fact, it’s a trend that dates back to the administration of Barack Obama. Their two approval ratings have changed little, although consumer sentiment has changed. For most presidents, there is a clear correlation. Putting Obama and Trump aside, we see that voters are ready to forgive economic downturns in times of crisis. Think of 2002. The Republican Party of George W. Bush was extremely successful in the middle of the year, even if unemployment rate hovered around its highest rate from 1995 to 2007. Meanwhile, everything we see in the poll data suggests that almost no one thinks we need to reopen the economy right now. In one Fox News poll this week, 80% of voters across the country said they would support the federal government announcing home care for everyone except essential workers. You can’t usually get 80% of voters to agree on anything, and the 80% is certainly higher than Trump’s approval for his management of the coronavirus. Voters are not worried that Trump is too proactive. If anything, they think it is too careful. The same Fox News poll found that only 4% of voters thought Trump was overreacting to the virus. This compares to 47% who think he does not take the virus seriously enough. Americans expect to disrupt their lives for quite some time. Most voters, 75%, in the Fox News poll think the worst of the epidemic is coming. A ABC News / Ipsos survey found that the vast majority of Americans (91%) had their daily routine interrupted by the virus, and a majority of them (56%) did not expect their routine to return to normal until at least July. The fact is that there is a lot in the data to indicate that the Americans want the President to focus more on the public health issue at hand than they are worried about it fixing the economy at the moment. If people are allowed to resume their normal routine too soon and the number of coronavirus cases increases thereafter, there is a good case to be made which is much more dangerous for Trump’s re-election chances than a bad economy. .

