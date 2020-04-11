Trump campaign misleading new anti-Biden ad verified

The announcement suggests that a former governor of Washington is a Chinese civil servant. He takes Biden’s remarks out of context to twist their meaning. He attacks Biden for his friendship with China while ignoring Trump’s own praise for the President and China’s response to the coronavirus. He makes a claim against Biden’s son for which there is no evidence. And he claims that Biden had previously opposed Trump’s travel restrictions on China; While Biden’s initial remarks were ambiguous, he never took a firm stand on the restrictions until he announced his support last week.

Here is an overview of the facts.

A clip from the ad shows Biden on stage with former Washington state governor Gary Locke at a 2013 event in Beijing. The picture is quickly spliced ​​between others of Biden with Chinese officials, and that does nothing to say that Locke is an American.

The facts first: Locke, a third generation Chinese American, was born in Seattle. He was US ambassador to China and secretary of commerce under President Barack Obama.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh justified the inclusion of Locke’s picture, telling CNN “it doesn’t matter who else is in the picture with Biden” since The image comes from a visit to China in which Biden’s son, Hunter, had joined him and met with Chinese business partners. (Locke was the U.S. ambassador to Beijing at the time of Biden’s trip.)

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said “the disgusting depiction of a great Trump campaign American, whose Joe Biden is honored to have support, explains exactly why the vice president is determined to win this battle for the soul of our nation. ”

A friday declaration Locke said on Twitter: “President Trump and his team are fueling hatred and it must stop now. Hate crimes and discrimination against the Asian American community are increasing. And the Trump team is making matters worse.”

Praise to China

The announcement attempts to portray Biden as unfairly favorable to China, saying, “During the American crisis, Biden protected the feelings of China.” The announcement shows clips of Biden at meetings with Chinese officials, including one of Biden’s glasses with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and airs clips in which Biden says the Chinese are “not mean people “and that it is in the interest of the United States for China to prosper.

The facts first: Biden has made the supporting comments that the ad shows him, but Trump has made similar comments Biden has made the supporting comments that the ad shows him, but Trump has made similar comments comments on the character of the Chinese people and sure mutual prosperity. Trump himself raised a glass to toast Xi, whom he described as “a friend of mine” last March. And Trump has repeatedly praised China’s management of the coronavirus in January and February.

“China has worked very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and their transparency. Everything will be fine,” said Trump. tweeted January 24. “In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!”

Trump said on February 18 that Xi was doing “a very good job with a very, very difficult situation.”

He said on February 23 “I think he is doing a very good job. It is a big problem. But President Xi loves his country. He is working very hard to solve the problem and he will solve it.”

And he said February 29 : “He wanted it to come out, end and be done. He worked – he works very, very hard, I can tell you. And they are making a lot of progress in China.”

Trump changed his tune in March. Unhappy with a conspiracy theory Promoted by a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry suggesting that the United States may be to blame for bringing the coronavirus to China, Trump began calling the virus “Chinese virus”. He also blamed China for what it then said was a lack of transparency about the virus, saying on March 19, “We could have – it could have been stopped in its tracks. Unfortunately, they haven’t decided to make it public. But the whole world is suffering.”

Biden’s position on Trump’s travel restrictions to China

The ad also tries to portray Biden as a convinced opponent of travel restrictions related to Trump’s coronavirus in China.

The ad features an image that reads “Biden opposes travel restrictions on Chinese coronaviruses that have saved lives”. She then shows Biden saying the words “hysterical xenophobia”.

The facts first: Biden never said he was opposed to Trump’s travel restrictions on China; the words “Biden opposed travel restrictions on Chinese coronavirus that saved lives” Biden never said he was opposed to Trump’s travel restrictions on China; the words “Biden opposed travel restrictions on Chinese coronavirus that saved lives” big title written by Trump’s own “war room”, not by the media. While Biden made accuse Trump on January 31, the day Trump announced the restrictions, of having a record of “hysterical xenophobia” and “fear of modesty”, Biden never specifically linked these words to travel restrictions. Biden, in fact, did not take a firm position on the restrictions until last week , more than two months later – when his campaign announced that he supported the restrictions.

Considering when Biden’s remarks on “xenophobia” and “fear of propaganda”, it is not unreasonable for the Trump campaign to infer that Biden claimed that travel restrictions were an example of xenophobia and fear of propaganda. But Biden never did it explicitly, and Biden’s campaign says the former vice president made a general statement about Trump’s track record, not a charge about the restrictions in particular.

Like the Washington Post Noted in March, it was unclear whether Biden was actually aware of the restrictions at the time of his January 31 comments; his speech in Iowa began shortly after the press conference at which the restrictions were announced by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar. Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told CNN on Friday that Biden “was unaware of the China trip announcement when he made the comments in Iowa” and that he “criticized the recent expansion of Trump’s Muslim ban” as well as Trump’s wider “unquestionable” record of xenophobia.

A quote from Biden on travel restrictions

While claiming that Biden opposed the travel restrictions to China, the ad shows Biden saying, “The ban on all travel will not stop him.”

The facts first: This part of the ad is very dishonest: Biden was talking about Trump’s travel restrictions on Europe, not on China. As a position This part of the ad is very dishonest: Biden was talking about Trump’s travel restrictions on Europe, not on China. As a position Noted , the ad edited a large part of Biden’s phrase – in which Biden also acknowledged that travel restrictions may have some impact against the virus.

What Biden does said on March 12, the day after Trump announced his travel restrictions to Europe, was as follows: “The ban on all travel from Europe, or any other part of the world, can slow it down, but as we saw it, it won’t stop it. ”

Another clip out of context

The announcement suggests that Biden had flip-flopped on travel restrictions. It shows Biden saying, “I commended him for – for dealing with China.”

The facts first: This excerpt takes another remark from Biden out of context. Biden actually This excerpt takes another remark from Biden out of context. Biden actually said in an interview with ABC on April 5: “He said that I complimented him – for dealing with China. Well, you know, 45 countries had already decided to keep – to prevent Chinese personnel from coming to “Before the president moves. So it’s a matter of pace, it’s a matter of urgency, and I don’t think there have been enough.”

Yet another clip out of context

The ad ends with Biden saying, “I’m not going crazy.”

The facts first: It was a Biden It was a Biden joke it had nothing to do with China. Biden joked, during the New Hampshire election campaign in 2019, about his inability to remember where precisely on the campus of Dartmouth College, he had given an earlier speech.

Hunter Biden’s relationship with China

The announcement implies that Biden’s family has a financial interest in the prosperity of China, citing the work of his son Hunter Biden in the country. It features an audio clip in which a man says that Hunter Biden “signed a billion dollar agreement with a subsidiary of the Bank of China” and an image of a title saying that “Joe Biden met with Chinese partners of Hunter “.

The facts first: There is no evidence that Hunter Biden “signed a billion dollar agreement” with China. While Hunter Biden did business with Chinese partners, his lawyer said that his private equity fund was capitalized with about $ 4.2 million, not the billion dollars more than Trump has. There is no evidence that Hunter Biden “signed a billion dollar agreement” with China. While Hunter Biden did business with Chinese partners, his lawyer said that his private equity fund was capitalized with about $ 4.2 million, not the billion dollars more than Trump has. claims

In October 2019, Hunter Biden held a 10% stake in BHR Partners, a private equity fund in which the Chinese state bank Bank of China had invested, according to the New york times . In December 2013, the same month that the fund was officially created, Hunter joined his father on a trip to China. There, Hunter met Jonathan Li, the fund’s partner based in China. The new yorker reported that Li met Hunter at his hotel and shook hands with Joe Biden. However, according to The New Yorker , Hunter maintains that the visit with Li was social and not business related.

In October 2019 declaration , Hunter Biden’s lawyer George Mesires clarified the extent of Hunter’s involvement in the fund.

“BHR was capitalized with 30 million renminbi (RMB), or about 4.2 million US dollars at today’s exchange rates,” the statement said. “To date, Hunter has received no compensation for serving on the board of directors of BHR. He has received no return on investment; there have been no distributions to BHR shareholders since Hunter obtained his participation.

Following Hunter’s resignation from his role on the BHR board in late 2019 following persistent accusations by the president, a Biden campaign advisor Noted that Biden now had a much higher standard than Trump for his children.