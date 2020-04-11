Trump announces 2nd coronavirus task force to reopen the economy

WASHINGTON – President Trump announced on Friday the creation of a second coronavirus task force, calling it a bipartisan “board” of leading doctors and business experts focused on reopening the US economy.

“I call this” the opening of our country working group “or” the opening of our country council “so as not to confuse it with Mike’s working group which has done so well”, a he told reporters in the White House briefing room, referring to Vice President Mike Pence’s effort.

On Thursday, a second, smaller working group with a target date of April 30 was released.

The president said the group would be more informal, communicate by teleconference, and include “names you have great respect for,” which will be announced on Tuesday.

“We are going to have great entrepreneurs, great doctors. We are going to have a large group of people, “he said, adding that he wanted to quickly reopen the country that was battered by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I want to open the country as soon as possible. This country had to be open, dynamic and great, not where people live, ”he said.

Trump has said he will let the “facts” and advice from health experts determine when to give the green light to companies to reopen.