“Trolls World Tour” has a message for our coronavirus era

Trolls World Tour, the first studio feature to completely bypass the theatrical window during this period of orders for home stays linked to the pandemic, is invading homes today as a premium VOD experience.

“I’m focusing on the real big positive of it: the joy of being able to share it with so many people at once,” director Walt Dohrn told The Times in a recent telephone interview. “Because the film is designed to make you feel good. Comedy and music and colors and artistic direction, everything is designed so that the audience has a good time. “

Now tasked with bringing joy to dark and unexpected times, the sequel to DreamWorks Animation follows Queen Poppy and her group of Pop Trolls as they discover that their kingdom is just one of many in a crowded world of different types of Trolls. Each Troll land represents a different genre of music, including techno, funk, rock, classical and country.

According to Poppy’s father, King Peppy, “In ancient times, Trolls lived in harmony until they became intolerant of each other’s music,” and this is exactly the kind of premise of building the world you expect from a sequel. As producer Gina Shay explains, “[It’s] a bit like when you are in the car with your family and everyone wants to listen to something different. And then they decided to put all their headphones on and split up and create their own isolated lands. “

As Poppy meets these other trolls during her musical adventure, she learns that what her father told her isn’t quite the story, and her journey leads her to discover what it takes to become a better leader and a better friend.

In addition to introducing new factions and expanding the brightly colored, textured fibrous landscape introduced in the original film, diversity and inclusiveness are among the affordable themes that the filmmakers had in mind. At the same time, “Trolls World Tour” remains anchored in a solid female lead.

“We see this as a transition film to adulthood for [Poppy]Said Dohrn. “So her growth as a character and especially as a leader allowed us to sort of find out what our narrative arc was – the type of global thematic elements and how it related to her personally.” Now that she’s become the queen of the trolls, what kind of lesson would a newly appointed chef learn? “

“Poppy is Queen Poppy now, not Princess Poppy. She is in a leadership position and she is figuring out how to do that, ”said Anna Kendrick, who voices the diminutive pink monarch. “Her character journey is really about listening to others and taking into account the feelings and experiences of others.”

For Poppy, learning to listen means being open to the ideas and contributions of others during their trip as well as being able to communicate properly with his friends. But she is not the only Troll to have a thing or two to learn from listening to others.

Queen Barb, voiced by Rachel Bloom, is a Rock Troll with major plans to unify all Trolls under one banner by transforming them all into rock zombies using the six magic strings owned by the main distinct tribes.

“We really tried to draw a parallel with our protagonists and antagonists,” said Dohrn. “At first we decided that there were a lot of similarities between Poppy and Queen Barb that may not have been obvious on the outside, but when you get there, they shared their flaws and their passion.”

Country Troll Delta Dawn (Kelly Clarkson), center, in “Trolls World Tour”. (DreamWorks Animation)

“The rock queen brings out a rock apocalypse on the world. She wants everyone to listen to her music, “said Shay of Barb’s world tour to eliminate all other music. “They both have similar intentions. It’s just that Barb does it wrong. “

While Queen Barb is particularly vocal about hating pop music, Poppy herself rejects the idea of ​​sad music and insists that happy pop is better.

“We really wanted to make a movie where there weren’t really bad guys, but we still needed conflicts,” said Dohrn. “We felt, even if we didn’t want to vilify rock, that rock was an appropriate antagonist … traditionally, music can be quite aggressive. Their attitudes can be aggressive, the lyrics are a little aggressive. I don’t think they would deny it, the rockers. “

The different genres – K-pop, reggaeton and smooth jazz are also among those that appear briefly – emerge as more than just different sound styles in the film. They are different identities.

According to the filmmakers, George Clinton, who voices King Quincy of the Funk Trolls, and UCLA Professor Darnell Hunt were consulted to help distinguish between appreciation and appropriation of how some of these genres are portrayed.

“The film talks about the need for the authenticity of a genre experience and the cultural identity associated with it and for celebrating the differences,” said Dohrn. “I think that is ultimately the subject of the film.”

Funk Trolls Queen Essence (Mary J. Blige), on the left, and King Quincy (George Clinton) “Trolls World Tour”. (DreamWorks Animation)

Kendrick also appreciated that the theme of the film has been updated to match our times.

“When I was growing up, the message was,” We could be different, but don’t worry, we’re all the same, “said Kendrick. “I’m really happy that the way we teach the next generation of children is really more [how] we are all different and it’s great.

“We don’t necessarily have to be the same. We don’t have to constantly look for the things that make us the same to build relationships with people. We can just say” You are totally different and things are moving. “”

Music is particularly suitable for engaging with this inclusive message because it can be presented through harmonies and mashups while other metaphors can become too abstract. The filmmakers have found that this also allows for more creative delivery.

“If you just focus on music, you didn’t feel like we had to go into a soap box with this message,” said Dohrn. “This is an important theme and an important message, but we didn’t want to feel that this is what [‘Trolls World Tour’ is] everything … Even if there are all these things underneath, it is designed to be a lot of fun. “

And this is one of the reasons why Kendrick also highlights the positive points of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the release of “Trolls World Tour”.

“I think it’s as weird as literally everyone else. Nothing else is normal, so it’s not normal either, “said Kendrick. “When I found out they were going to … put it on demand so people could see the movies, so to speak, it really, really made me happy because I know a lot of people are going to be isolated with young children. And it’s great that there is also something new to watch. “