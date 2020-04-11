`` Troll '' stars surprise children whose nurse mom is absent in New York

Things got a little brighter for four young fans of “Trolls”.

This week, “Trolls World Tour” stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake joined “Today” host Hoda Kotb in a video conversation to surprise Sullivan, 10, Delaynie, 8, McClain, 6 and Camryn, 4 – the children of Stacie Kelly, a Kansas emergency nurse who is on the front lines of the battle for New York against the novel coronavirus.

For his special series “With You Today”, Kotb highlighted the courageous story of Kelly, who made the difficult choice of letting her husband, Mark, and their four children volunteer in New York, where she works shifts. 15 hours in hospitals across the city.

After the kids told Kotb how much they miss their mother and how proud they are of her, the host mentioned that she heard the kids worship “Trolls” and that she had a friend who wanted him. say hi”. Timberlake then intervened in the appeal.

The children’s jaws got scared. When her costar Kendrick joined the next call, one of the girls shouted “Hi Poppy!” into the camera and gave a cheerful wave.

“Are you so proud of your mom? You must think she is the best mom in the world, “said Kendrick.

“He is my hero for sure,” replied Timberlake.

Kendrick then asked the younger siblings the inevitable question: “Wait, wait. Who is your favorite troll? Is it Branch or Poppy? Is it Poppy? “One of the little girls happily accepted.

“You are such an amazing family, and you must be so proud of your mom,” said Kendrick. “And we are really grateful to him. And really grateful to you, Dad, for holding the fort with these four little angels. I’m sure they are okay with you and do whatever you ask them to do.”

Timberlake also made sure to congratulate their father. “Mark, I only have a 5 year old child, and it’s hard to get him to sleep, so you’re my other hero, my brother,” he said.

“Trolls World Tour”, released on Friday, is the first feature film produced in the studio of the COVID-19 era to bypass its large version and go directly to video on demand.