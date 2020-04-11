Treasury was right to keep Trump’s tax returns private: watchdog

President Trump can keep his elusive tax returns secret – for now – with the collapse of the House Democrats’ last attempt to make them public.

The best watchdog of the Department of the Treasury ruled that the secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin acted correctly when he refused Six years of files filed by the Trump IRS under the prying eyes of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“The department processed the request correctly,” wrote acting inspector general Richard Delmar to committee chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) In a letter released to the public on Friday.

Delmar, who investigated the case at Neal’s request, found that Mnuchin had followed the advice of Justice Department lawyers to keep Trump’s financial documents confidential.

Democrats of the Ways and Means Committee say they need tax returns to monitor the IRS when considering bills to audit future presidents – and have sued the federal government for get them.

But the Trump administration calls it a shaky pretext, saying that the Democrats simply want to go public with its affairs.

Trump, unlike former presidents and presidential candidates, has never released any of his tax returns, claiming since 2015 that he couldn’t do it because they were under control.