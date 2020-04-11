Trace the link between epidemics and our interactions with nature

Many experts believe that the first case of coronavirus can be attributed to a market in Wuhan, China, where exotic wildlife is often slaughtered and sold. New York Times science and environmental reporter Jim Robbins has studied the link between epidemics such as AIDS, Ebola and SARS and human interaction with the natural world, and says that we are “challenging mother nature” with deforestation and other acts harmful to the environment. He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain the links between humanity and nature that lead to devastating effects.